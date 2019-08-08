As Alliancebernstein Holding LP (AB) Stock Rose, Bridgecreek Investment Management Raised Holding; Total S A Sponsored Adr (TOT) Shareholder Bainco International Investors Lifted Its Position

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Total S A Sponsored Adr (TOT) by 411.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 97,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 120,785 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, up from 23,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Total S A Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 1.31 million shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 09/05/2018 – Haiti: Total Sells Its Retail Business; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO: METAL TARIFFS WILL HIT CONSUMERS, CREATE FEW JOBS; 18/03/2018 – Abu Dhabi: Total Consolidates Its Strategic Partnership with ADNOC by Being Awarded Participating Interests in Two New 40-Year; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – SHOULD NOVATEK DECIDE TO REDUCE ITS PARTICIPATION BELOW 60%, TOTAL WILL HAVE POSSIBILITY TO INCREASE ITS DIRECT SHARE UP TO 15%; 25/05/2018 – $FP.FR: Total declined the offer to participate in Nord Stream 2; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: OIL MARKET IS NOT FULLY REBALANCED; 26/04/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS MARATHON LIBYA DEAL WAS CLOSED ON MARCH 31; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS HIS EV BATTERY RENTAL COSTS MORE THAN GASOLINE; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: IRAN ANNOUNCEMENT IS PUSHING PRICES UP; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 62 FROM EUR 60

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (AB) by 12.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 20,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.13% . The institutional investor held 186,175 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38 million, up from 165,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28. About 230,990 shares traded or 9.23% up from the average. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has declined 0.92% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AB News: 16/04/2018 – BlackRock, AllianceBernstein Fear Next Russia Sanctions Target; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – DowDuPont Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 26/04/2018 – AXA prices U.S. arm’s IPO at $24-27/per share, launches bonds

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $471.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 680 shares to 31,260 shares, valued at $17.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 15,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,400 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “UBS Has Budweiser Hangover, Downgrades AB Inbev After Q2 Print – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AB to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on July 25, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AllianceBernstein in partnership for collective investment trusts – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AllianceBernstein goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Three AllianceBernstein Leaders Join SASB’s Standards Advisory Group – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold AB shares while 40 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 14.34 million shares or 5.51% less from 15.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora reported 1,952 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com accumulated 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp holds 0% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) or 4,729 shares. American Asset Mgmt has invested 0.19% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Minnesota-based Us Commercial Bank De has invested 0% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% stake. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Com reported 51,070 shares stake. Rbf Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 30,000 shares. First Republic Investment Management Incorporated has 250,721 shares. Captrust Advisors accumulated 1,658 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Company accumulated 35,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 34,601 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 106,124 shares. First Interstate National Bank has 0% invested in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) for 670 shares.

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40M and $615.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,783 shares to 199,855 shares, valued at $23.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc Com by 6,809 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,301 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Total Is One of the Top Oil Supermajors for Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About TOTAL S.A. (TOT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Total, Qatar to partner offshore Guyana – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Papua New Guinea could renegotiate LNG deal, new oil minister says – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Total S.A. declares EUR 0.66 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 26, 2019.