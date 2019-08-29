As Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) Valuation Declined, Wexford Capital LP Has Raised Its Holding; Boyar Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Discovery (DISCK)

Boyar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc bought 50,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 130,712 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, up from 80,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $26.17. About 1.35M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500.

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) by 54.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 21,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.22% . The hedge fund held 61,987 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 40,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Alliance Res Partner LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $15.23. About 208,045 shares traded. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) has declined 10.56% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ARLP News: 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Reports Increases to Net Income Attributable to ARLP and EBITDA of 48.6% and 28.7%,; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB+’ Rating On Alliance Resource Partners L.P; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource 4Q Rev $457.1M; 27/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS LP – ALLIANCE HOLDINGS GP, L.P UNITHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.7475/UNIT FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Resource Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARLP); 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 27/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. Increase 1Q 2018 Unitholder Distribution 1.0% at ARLP and 0.7% at AHGP; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q EBITDA $228.7M; 18/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCES LTD AGS.AX – UNIT HAS INCREASED INTEREST IN WILCHERRY PROJECT JV EXPLORATION AREA TO 71.09 PCT AT 31 MARCH 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold ARLP shares while 32 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 8.70% less from 31.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 45,000 are held by Gabelli Funds Ltd. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc stated it has 0.09% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0.03% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Moreover, Adams Asset Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.99% invested in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Jane Street Group Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Cushing Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.55% or 800,000 shares. Kansas-based Mariner Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Focused Wealth Incorporated invested in 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) for 96,063 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss accumulated 41,822 shares. Prescott Grp Incorporated Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 179,632 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Tiedemann Advsr Lc invested in 0.25% or 259,702 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt accumulated 18,178 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $86,335 activity.