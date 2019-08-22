As Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) Valuation Declined, Selz Capital Has Decreased Holding by $4.76 Million; Ithaka Group Holding in Autodesk (ADSK) Has Boosted as Market Valuation Declined

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) by 103.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 80,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 157,170 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.49 million, up from 77,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $145.95. About 1.52M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 13C TO 16C, EST. 18C; 01/05/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Names Karen Blasing to Board; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Res Partner Lp (ARLP) by 41.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 238,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.22% . The hedge fund held 340,356 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, down from 578,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Alliance Res Partner Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $15.23. About 335,031 shares traded. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) has declined 10.56% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ARLP News: 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Coal Sales Volume 40.3M-41.3M Tons; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Raises Dividend to 51.5c Vs. 43.75c; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS CONSIDERING SHARE BUYBACKS; 30/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS ‘BB+’ RATING ON ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS L.P; 14/03/2018 Alliance Resource Partners at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR; 27/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. Increase First Quarter 2018 Unitholder Distribution 1.0% at ARLP and 0.7% at AHGP; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees fy Capex $220M-$240M; 27/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. Increase 1Q 2018 Unitholder Distribution 1.0% at ARLP and 0.7% at AHGP; 30/04/2018 – ARLP SEES FY EBITDA $710M TO $730M, EST. $620.3M; 18/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCES LTD AGS.AX – UNIT HAS INCREASED INTEREST IN WILCHERRY PROJECT JV EXPLORATION AREA TO 71.09 PCT AT 31 MARCH 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold ARLP shares while 32 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 8.70% less from 31.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.54M shares. Moreover, Glenmede Na has 0% invested in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 5,490 shares. Aull & Monroe Inv Management has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Citigroup Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0% invested in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) for 19,407 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Partnership has 0.02% invested in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Intrust Bank & Trust Na holds 0.09% or 17,188 shares. Moreover, Natixis has 0.04% invested in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) for 273,200 shares. Texas Yale Cap owns 51,290 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Trustmark Natl Bank Tru Department holds 0% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) or 2,000 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker invested in 400 shares. Us Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Corecommodity Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 26,817 shares or 0.31% of the stock.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $523.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 232,906 shares to 235,000 shares, valued at $27.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Athene Holding Ltd by 285,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 660,563 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cla.

More notable recent Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Alliance to Present at the 20th Annual B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference – Business Wire” published on May 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Alliance Resource Partners a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Alliance Resource (ARLP) to Cease Production at Dotiki Mine – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alliance Resource Partners: Market Worried About Coal Producers But This One May Have Potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $86,335 activity.

Analysts await Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 21.82% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.55 per share. ARLP’s profit will be $86.00 million for 5.68 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.27% EPS growth.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Autodesk a Risky Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Autodesk reinstated at Overweight; +1.6% – Seeking Alpha” published on April 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “What Makes Autodesk A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bull trims Autodesk estimates on tough comps – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Autodesk +3% on Q4 beats with billings strength – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tributary Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.2% or 17,300 shares. Brinker reported 61,604 shares. Bb&T Corporation accumulated 99,072 shares. Moreover, Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Us Bank & Trust De holds 49,682 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Macquarie Grp reported 0.26% stake. Sigma Planning holds 0.06% or 6,461 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Inc invested in 483,201 shares or 0.4% of the stock. 41,791 are held by Bank Of Nova Scotia. Numerixs Invest Techs Incorporated stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Pension reported 0.16% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Lateef Ltd Partnership has 4.02% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 152,180 shares. Parkside Savings Bank Tru reported 149 shares. Ally reported 4,000 shares stake. Invesco Ltd invested in 2.99M shares or 0.16% of the stock.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $627.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,027 shares to 67,957 shares, valued at $21.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc. by 6,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE:EW).