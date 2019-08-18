As Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) Valuation Declined, Energy Income Partners Trimmed Position by $28.50 Million; Caymus Capital Partners LP Trimmed Its Oasis Pete New (OAS) Position as Shares Declined

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) by 24.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 1.42 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.22% . The hedge fund held 4.34 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.36 million, down from 5.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Alliance Res Partner LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $14.96. About 389,357 shares traded. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) has declined 10.56% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ARLP News: 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 27/04/2018 – Alliance Resource: ARLP Unitholders Will Receive a Cash Distribution og 5.15c Per Unit; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Ebitda $710M-$730M; 18/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCES LTD AGS.AX – UNIT HAS INCREASED INTEREST IN WILCHERRY PROJECT JV EXPLORATION AREA TO 71.09 PCT AT 31 MARCH 2018; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Raises Dividend to 51.5c Vs. 43.75c; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource 4Q Net $156.1M; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees fy Capex $220M-$240M; 27/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. Increase First Quarter 2018 Unitholder Distribution 1.0% at ARL; 27/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. Increase 1Q 2018 Unitholder Distribution 1.0% at ARLP and 0.7% at AHGP; 27/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. Increase First Quarter 2018 Unitholder Distribution 1.0% at ARLP and 0.7% at AHGP

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 21.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 587,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The hedge fund held 2.16 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.05 million, down from 2.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $978.98M market cap company. The stock increased 4.83% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.04. About 12.31M shares traded or 4.40% up from the average. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co Inc. Exits Position in Oasis Petroleum; 13/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 30/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM IN AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oasis Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAS); 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Oasis Petroleum’s Proposed Senior Notes B3; 10/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 13/03/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Group In (NYSE:PEG) by 152,945 shares to 3.39 million shares, valued at $201.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 66,836 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold ARLP shares while 32 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 8.70% less from 31.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 18,178 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company holds 63,238 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parkside Bancorporation holds 8,000 shares. First Hawaiian Bank owns 0% invested in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) for 147 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Hsbc Public Ltd Company reported 0% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Geode Cap Ltd Liability Company stated it has 123,578 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 5.05 million shares. Pnc Finance Svcs Gp Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 28,654 shares. Natixis has 0.04% invested in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) for 273,200 shares. Tiedemann Ltd Liability Company invested 0.25% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Castleark Mngmt Ltd owns 81,380 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Meritage Portfolio Management owns 172,504 shares. Wexford Cap LP accumulated 61,987 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 1.54 million shares.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $86,335 activity.

Analysts await Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 21.82% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.55 per share. ARLP’s profit will be $86.03M for 5.58 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.27% EPS growth.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99M and $450.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 680,600 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $55.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 377,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 710,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp.