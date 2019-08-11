As Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) Stock Price Declined, Hillsdale Investment Management Lifted Holding by $468,000; Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Position Held by Rwc Asset Management Llp

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) by 1030.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 23,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.22% . The institutional investor held 25,670 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $522,000, up from 2,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Alliance Res Partner LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $16. About 300,128 shares traded. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) has declined 10.56% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ARLP News: 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Coal Sales Volume 40.3M-41.3M Tons; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q REV. $457.1M, EST. $459.5M; 27/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS LP – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P WILL RECEIVE CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.515 PER UNIT FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Coal Production 40M-41M Tons; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Ebitda $710M-$730M; 27/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. Increase First Quarter 2018 Unitholder Distribution 1.0% at ARLP and 0.7% at AHGP; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Resource Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARLP); 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Net $405M-Net $425M; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees fy Capex $220M-$240M

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 19,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 531,373 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.26M, up from 512,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $87.45. About 898,836 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Capital Expenditures $325M; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B; 09/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED; 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Planet Fitness Inc by 55,300 shares to 177,700 shares, valued at $12.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (Prn) by 1.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AmerisourceBergen Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Did AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (NYSE:ABC) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AmerisourceBergen up 2% premarket on Q2 beat; raised guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in Store for Alliance Resource (ARLP) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Completes Acquisition of Oil and Gas Mineral Interests – Business Wire” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Alliance Resource Partners Sees Hammer Chart Pattern: Time to Buy? – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Peabody Energy (BTU) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Alliance Resource (ARLP) Stock a Suitable Value Pick Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 126,700 shares to 261,900 shares, valued at $7.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Methanex Corp Com (NASDAQ:MEOH) by 65,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,650 shares, and cut its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).