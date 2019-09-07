As Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) Share Value Declined, Energy Income Partners Lowered Its Position by $28.50 Million; Duke Energy New Com New (DUK) Holder Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Raised Its Holding by $613,210 as Shares Declined

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) by 24.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 1.42M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.22% . The hedge fund held 4.34 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.36 million, down from 5.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Alliance Res Partner LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $15.95. About 183,420 shares traded. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) has declined 10.56% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ARLP News: 27/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. Increase 1Q 2018 Unitholder Distribution 1.0% at ARLP and 0.7% at AHGP; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Ebitda $710M-$730M; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 14/03/2018 Alliance Resource Partners at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource 4Q Net $156.1M; 27/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS LP – ALLIANCE HOLDINGS GP, L.P UNITHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.7475/UNIT FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 30/04/2018 – ARLP SEES FY EBITDA $710M TO $730M, EST. $620.3M; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Coal Sales Volume 40.3M-41.3M Tons; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Coal Production 40M-41M Tons

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (DUK) by 128.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 6,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 12,245 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 5,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $93.76. About 2.51 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 30/04/2018 – DUKE: RENEWABLE ENERGY PORTFOLIO GREW ALMOST 20% IN 2017; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy to deliver $38 million in tax savings to Ohio and Kentucky customers; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy To Spend $11 Billion To Expand Renewables, Adapt To Low-carbon Future — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – DUKE HAS $2B EQUITY ISSUE TARGET IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY: NEW EXEC APPOINTMENTS FOR CUSTOMER SERVICES; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Bill Currens, Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer, Will Assume Leadership of the Fincl Planning and Analysis Organization; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline application; 29/03/2018 – Duke Energy using North Carolina-based renewable natural gas in first-of-its-kind project; 25/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Duke Energy Florida Project Finance, LLC

Analysts await Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, down 5.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.55 per share. ARLP’s profit will be $63.44M for 7.67 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.18% EPS growth.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 5,439 shares to 248,714 shares, valued at $25.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 1.26 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP).

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Health Care Select Sector (XLV) by 42,505 shares to 4,485 shares, valued at $411,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr Pfd Etf by 30,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,340 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index Fund (IWM).

