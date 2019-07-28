As Alliance Data Systems Corp. (ADS) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Leuthold Group Lowered Its Holding; 3G Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Its Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp. (ADS) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 3,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 18,804 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29 million, down from 21,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $158.87. About 524,739 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q REV. $509M, EST. $1.94B; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems: Neither Epsilon Nor Its Affiliates Has Any Material Relationship With Any Social Media Platform; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-grow; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – REAFFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An In; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – REITERATING 2018 GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Rev $8.35B; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 22.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 128,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 452,663 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.50 million, down from 580,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $124.46. About 515,075 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches Intermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 13/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $117; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION HANDED DOWN BY PANEL OF MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION; 30/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN TO DEPLOY CRTM SYSTEM FOR OPER. SYSTEM; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Above Peer Average; 08/03/2018 – KSU:RESOLUTION DISMISSES PRELIM INVESTIGATING AUTHORITY REPORT; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 05/03/2018 KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN CLOSELY MONITORING TALKS ON NAFTA, TARIFFS; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “U.S. Rail Headcount Falls In June – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Could a Teacher’s Strike in Mexico Derail This Railroad’s Quarter? – Nasdaq” published on February 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Barge Movement Resumes On Mississippi, But Remains Sluggish – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Looking Beyond The Election – Seeking Alpha” published on November 03, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc invested in 106 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 2.53M shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.21% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Johnson Financial Grp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). City Communications invested 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 11,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Salem Counselors Incorporated invested in 300 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Luminus Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 794,742 shares for 1.98% of their portfolio. New York-based Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.06% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). 452,663 are owned by 3G Capital Ptnrs Lp. 6,498 were reported by Coastline Co. Asset Mngmt One owns 46,061 shares. Cutter & Company Brokerage invested in 29,584 shares or 0.97% of the stock.

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Alliance Data Selected to Provide Private Label and Co-brand Credit Card Services for Sportsman’s Warehouse, Enhancing Customer Value and Driving Top-line Sales – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Are Buying Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) – Yahoo News” published on December 10, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Alliance Data Completes Sale of Epsilon® Business – PRNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alliance Data slumps on disappointing guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alliance Data to start stock buyback, explains Q2 shortfall – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60B and $743.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNI) by 4,587 shares to 53,064 shares, valued at $4.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 159,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus has 0.01% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 7,713 shares. Frontier Communication Ltd has 152,300 shares. Brave Warrior Limited Liability Corp holds 9.91% or 1.13 million shares in its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited owns 2,181 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc has 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). 7 are held by Mcf Advisors Ltd. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 78 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 99,473 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Nuwave Management Limited Co accumulated 0% or 22 shares. Texas-based King Luther Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Ameritas Investment invested in 834 shares. Hills Savings Bank And Tru Com has invested 0.32% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Royal London Asset stated it has 20,491 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prescott General Prtnrs Ltd Llc accumulated 265,370 shares. 969,723 are owned by Northern Trust.