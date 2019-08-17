As Alliance Data Systems (Call) (ADS) Shares Rose, Holder Capital Fund Management Sa Has Trimmed Its Holding; Ares Cap (Call) (ARCC) Shareholder Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Trimmed Its Position as Stock Value Rose

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (Call) (ADS) by 53.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 2,200 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $385,000, down from 4,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 9.06% or $13.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.69. About 4.23M shares traded or 385.39% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44; 03/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS SAYS FUNDED REDEMPTION PRICE WITH BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q EPS $2.95; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – REITERATING 2018 GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N : COMPASS POINT CUTS PRICET TARGET TO $215 FROM $240; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (Call) (ARCC) by 67.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 746,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 354,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $18.64. About 1.57M shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend of $0.38 Per Share and Announces March 31, 2018 Financial; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Net $242M; 30/04/2018 – Ares CEO Arougheti Says Markets Have Become More Borrower Friendly (Video); 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $144M, EST. $309.3M; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q CORE EPS 39C, EST. 38C; 11/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd.; Issues Presale; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Ltd holds 59,922 shares. Gradient Ltd Com, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1,150 shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Stelac Advisory Limited holds 0.09% or 11,908 shares in its portfolio. 43,075 were reported by Asset. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 489,948 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt Corp invested in 0% or 300 shares. Blb&B Ltd Liability Corporation has 11,467 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Georgia-based Investment Advsr has invested 0.04% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt accumulated 229,696 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 327 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson And Company accumulated 94,843 shares. Mcgowan Group Incorporated Asset Incorporated reported 3% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Horan Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 59 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 121,815 shares.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprint Corporation (Put) (NYSE:S) by 500,000 shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $16.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clearway Energy Inc (Call) by 1.15M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Gold Inc (Prn).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $245,837 activity. ROLL PENELOPE F bought 2,000 shares worth $36,720. 6,000 shares were bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr, worth $110,640.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 84,744 shares to 120,144 shares, valued at $8.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alteryx Inc (Call) by 19,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,200 shares, and has risen its stake in United States Steel Corp (Put) (NYSE:X).

