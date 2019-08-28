As Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Valuation Rose, Arlington Value Capital Has Trimmed by $59.87 Million Its Holding; Apple (AAPL) Holder Monetta Financial Services Decreased Holding by $2.84 Million

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 344,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.07M, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $121.83. About 63,903 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADS); 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Rev $1.88B; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-grow; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems February Delinquency Rate 5.6; 08/03/2018 Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2018; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 03/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS SAYS FUNDED REDEMPTION PRICE WITH BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING

Monetta Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetta Financial Services Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $924.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $204.49. About 2.66 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Square, Exits Topcon, Cuts Apple; 17/04/2018 – Apple has a design problem. It might be running out of iPhone surface real estate to repurpose; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk takes charge of Tesla Model 3 production from former Apple executive; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Corporate Bond Holdings Drop for First Time Since 2013; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity; 02/05/2018 – High-priced iPhone X does the trick for Apple; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 30/04/2018 – Investcorp in partnership with International Operator VAMED and Blue Apple Partners launches marquee investment in Abu Dhabi; 02/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: BREAKING: Apple is planning to use its own chips in Mac computers beginning as early as 2020, replacing; 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hasten merger to offset poor iPhone sales

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “How this former Amazon exec is turning Snap’s ad business around, and now it’s one of the hottest tech stocks – CNBC” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alliance Data to start stock buyback, explains Q2 shortfall – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ADS loyalty program exec departs as part of simplification drive – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Fundamentals Make Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.24 EPS, down 12.81% or $0.77 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $267.74M for 5.81 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual EPS reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). First Advsr LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 1,571 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.04% or 25,270 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc reported 5,076 shares stake. Synovus invested in 116 shares or 0% of the stock. Howe And Rusling Incorporated has 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 25 shares. 13D Mngmt Limited holds 2.85% or 54,942 shares. Susquehanna Gp Llp holds 6,002 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss State Bank reported 163,698 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 1,426 are held by Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Company. Smith Thomas W invested 1.11% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Mirae Asset Global Invs, Korea-based fund reported 2,765 shares. Tower Cap Limited (Trc) owns 1,722 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Arlington Value Cap Ltd Company holds 13.95% or 1.13M shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 10,432 shares stake.

Arlington Value Capital Llc, which manages about $404.14 million and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 214,730 shares to 4.14 million shares, valued at $77.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 97,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB).