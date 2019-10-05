As Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Valuation Rose, Arlington Value Capital Has Lifted Stake by $37.30 Million; Havens Advisors Has Upped Holding in Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) by $2.93 Million as Share Price Declined

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 23.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 266,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $195.95M, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $123.88. About 310,975 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Andy Frawley Appointed to cogint Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.57/SHR; 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty; 19/03/2018 – Brands Must Show Loyalty To Earn Loyalty, According To Alliance Data’s New Consumer Study, ‘The Rules Of NextGen Loyalty’; 09/05/2018 – Uss Investment Management Exits Position in Alliance Data; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-growing Home Goods Online Retailer Appliances Connection; 03/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS SAYS FUNDED REDEMPTION PRICE WITH BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT; 22/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – EXPANDED RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNET JEWELERS; CONVERSANT & EPSILON TO PROVIDE DIGITAL MARKETING CAPABILITIES, DATA SERVICES

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 114.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 28,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The hedge fund held 53,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.50M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $97.56. About 489,942 shares traded or 15.24% up from the average. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Spark Therapeutics; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC – $587.5 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO ENGAGE IN DIALOGUE WITH SPARK THERAPEUTICS TO BE ALLOWED TO DESIGNATE AT LEAST 1 BOARD MEMBER; 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.25, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 11/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS HOLDER CHOP REPORTS 10.7% STAKE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Spark Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONCE); 09/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S: $8.7 BILLION ACQUISITION OF AVEXIS STRENGTHENS NOVARTIS’S PIPELINE IN GENE THERAPY, BUT REDUCES FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY

More notable recent Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Gaithersburg biotech regains compliance with Nasdaq amid merger – Washington Business Journal” on September 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why 3D Systems Stock Gained More Than 16% in September – Nasdaq” published on October 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Seventh time a charm? Roche extends $4.3B Spark tender offer once again – Philadelphia Business Journal” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Morning Note: Will McCormick Boost Dividend? Plus: Watching the Economy, Trade – Nasdaq” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Student Loan Interest Tax-Deductible? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Arlington Value Capital Llc, which manages about $404.14 million and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 71,275 shares to 3.08M shares, valued at $165.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interactive Brokers Gro (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 21,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE).