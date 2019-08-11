As Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Valuation Rose, Arlington Value Capital Has Decreased Its Holding; Metlife (MET) Shareholder Aviva Plc Trimmed Stake by $429,282 as Share Value Rose

Aviva Plc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc sold 10,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 308,064 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.11M, down from 318,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46.91. About 5.00M shares traded or 9.48% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 16/05/2018 – MetLife Names Bill O’Donnell As U.S. Chief Financial Officer; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates MetLife Preferred Shares Series E ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – MetLife Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Asia Total Adjusted Earnings Up 11%; 22/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – ON TRACK TO RETURN APPROXIMATELY $5 BLN OF CAPITAL TO CO’S SHAREHOLDERS IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS JOHN HELE RETIRES AS CFO; SUCCEEDED BY MCCALLION; 20/04/2018 – METLIFE NAMES SUSAN GREENWELL HEAD GLOBAL GOVERNMENT RELATIONS; 07/03/2018 – Marlene Debel to Lead MetLife Retirement Business; 07/03/2018 – MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: METLIFE SAYS U.S. CFO DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 344,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.07M, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $153.72. About 882,142 shares traded or 26.58% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems February Delinquency Rate 5.6; 03/04/2018 – Andy Frawley Appointed to cogint Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For February 2018; 08/03/2018 Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Brands Must Show Loyalty To Earn Loyalty, According To Alliance Data’s New Consumer Study, ‘The Rules Of NextGen Loyalty’; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA DECLARES 57C/SHR DIV., EST. 57C; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – REITERATING 2018 GUIDANCE

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 3,300 shares to 18,100 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Bancshares Na accumulated 26,326 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Geode Mngmt Llc invested 0.14% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 14,007 shares. Peoples Svcs stated it has 517 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kemnay Advisory invested 0.24% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Asset owns 63,651 shares. Pggm Invests holds 710,028 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles Co LP owns 62,465 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 445,747 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 150,549 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.18% or 503,175 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt accumulated 28,337 shares. Wellington Gp Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.29% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 30.07 million shares. Zebra Mgmt Limited Liability Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 7,549 shares. Aviva Plc has 308,064 shares.

Arlington Value Capital Llc, which manages about $404.14 million and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cimpress N V by 527,010 shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $168.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 11,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Fjarde Ap owns 15,808 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Allstate Corporation stated it has 4,946 shares. Pennsylvania Tru Co has 5,961 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 8,868 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 4,729 shares. 161,200 are owned by Wells Fargo And Mn. Thompson Management reported 46,107 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management has invested 0.03% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Proshare Advsrs Lc holds 0.02% or 18,991 shares. Georgia-based Earnest Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Fred Alger Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 106 shares. Regions Finance Corp invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.24 EPS, down 12.81% or $0.77 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $267.76 million for 7.33 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual EPS reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

