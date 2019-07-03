As Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Valuation Declined, Arlington Value Capital Has Lowered Its Position; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Intrust Bank Na Lifted Its Position by $966,255

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 344,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.07M, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $146.81. About 425,891 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 22/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Ltd. Shines With Alliance Data’s Conversant And Epsilon, Signs Expansion Agreement For Digital Marketing Platform; 15/05/2018 – VIKING BOOSTED FB, ANTM, ADS, WFC, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Rev $8.35B; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q REV. $509M, EST. $1.94B; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 15/04/2018 – Trade idea for $ADS ahead of earnings on Thursday; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 120.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 8,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,950 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, up from 7,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $142.98. About 3.88 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID TO LINE UP FINANCING IF FOX DEMANDS CASH: CNBC

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Management has invested 0.52% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Highland Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 117,433 shares. Marco Investment Mngmt Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 46,153 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 95,459 shares stake. Farallon Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.39% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Front Barnett Assoc Limited owns 59,110 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Company owns 2.28% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 338,910 shares. Adage Prtn Gru Incorporated Lc reported 0.62% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 8,886 are owned by Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Company. First Midwest Bancshares Trust Division invested 0.43% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hoertkorn Richard Charles accumulated 12,120 shares. Ami Management owns 31,776 shares. Kazazian Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 1.5% or 9,703 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Financial Associate stated it has 26,125 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 4,753 shares.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $457,888 activity. Shares for $4,737 were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $4.30 earnings per share, down 10.42% or $0.50 from last year’s $4.8 per share. ADS’s profit will be $231.01 million for 8.54 P/E if the $4.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.55 actual earnings per share reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.