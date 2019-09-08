As Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Stock Value Rose, Pillar Pacific Capital Management Decreased Stake by $304,152; As Nike (NKE) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Ensemble Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $4.45 Million

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems (ADS) by 10.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 1,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 14,908 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 16,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $125.96. About 622,366 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-growing Home Goods Online Retailer Appliances Connection; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For February 2018; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-grow; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems: Neither Epsilon Nor Its Affiliates Has Any Material Relationship With Any Social Media Platform; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 03/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS SAYS FUNDED REDEMPTION PRICE WITH BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Uss Investment Management Exits Position in Alliance Data; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 61.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 53,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 33,760 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 86,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.69. About 3.25M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain –; 16/03/2018 – Second Top Nike Executive Departs Amid Complaints of Workplace Behavior; 27/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: LULU, RH, SONC, NKE & more; 11/04/2018 – NKE: Golden State forward Kevin Durant plans to decline player option and become unrestricted free-agent to restructure contract, league sources tell ESPN. Story w/ @BobbyMarks42 breaking down the options; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video); 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Is Said to Be Leaving Amid Conduct Review; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 24 percent; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q CALL HAS ENDED; 16/03/2018 – Martin’s departure comes one day after Nike President Trevor Edwards resigned amid complaints about poor workplace conduct

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.32 earnings per share, down 11.48% or $0.69 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $263.17M for 5.92 P/E if the $5.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual earnings per share reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.36% EPS growth.

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alliance Data to buy back 9.9% of its shares under tender offer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Social Ads Not the Only Risk to HEXO Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

