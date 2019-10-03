As Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Stock Value Rose, Pacifica Capital Investments Has Upped by $4.24 Million Its Holding; Power Solutions Intl (PSIX) Position Has Increased by Gagnon Securities Llc

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Power Solutions Intl Inc (PSIX) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 45,525 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 748,074 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.29 million, up from 702,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Power Solutions Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.23 million market cap company. It closed at $6.85 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 32.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 30,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 124,295 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.42 million, up from 94,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $121.72. About 326,021 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – REAFFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 15/05/2018 – VIKING BOOSTED FB, ANTM, ADS, WFC, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An In; 22/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – EXPANDED RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNET JEWELERS; CONVERSANT & EPSILON TO PROVIDE DIGITAL MARKETING CAPABILITIES, DATA SERVICES; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems February Delinquency Rate 5.6; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q REV. $509M, EST. $1.94B; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An Industry-leading 13th Time; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Corp expected to post earnings of $4.33 a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment increased to 3 in Q2 2019. Its up 2.00, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 0 investors sold PSIX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 1.92 million shares or 3.92% more from 1.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gagnon Advsrs Llc reported 472,836 shares. Gagnon Securities Lc reported 748,074 shares. Parametric Assocs Lc invested in 0% or 10,716 shares. Huntington Natl Bank has invested 0% in Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX). S Squared Ltd Liability Corp invested in 5.02% or 690,074 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 0% or 102 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Bb&T Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 22,947 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Capstone Inv Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Alberta Inv Corporation holds 0.07% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) or 54,400 shares. Principal Fin holds 71,334 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 155,197 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 38,352 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus owns 8,970 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 3,735 shares. Blackrock holds 3.25 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication has 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 113,596 shares. First Trust LP holds 43,207 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

