As Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Stock Value Rose, Jabodon Pt Company Boosted by $1.02 Million Its Holding; Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lifted First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Holding by $15.65 Million

Jabodon Pt Company increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 64.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company bought 7,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 18,475 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.59 million, up from 11,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $135.37. About 877,998 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 19/03/2018 – Brands Must Show Loyalty To Earn Loyalty, According To Alliance Data’s New Consumer Study, ‘The Rules Of NextGen Loyalty’; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q EPS $2.95; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-growing Home Goods Online Retailer Appliances Connection; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2018; 04/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N : COMPASS POINT CUTS PRICET TARGET TO $215 FROM $240

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 8.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 161,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 2.14 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $209.44 million, up from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $93.99. About 1.66 million shares traded or 35.96% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 24/05/2018 – First Republic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 13 Days; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $49.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) by 397,711 shares to 134,559 shares, valued at $4.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guess Inc (NYSE:GES) by 52,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,472 shares, and cut its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.

