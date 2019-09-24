As Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Stock Value Rose, Arlington Value Capital Lifted by $37.30 Million Its Position; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Payden & Rygel Has Upped Position by $1.16 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 21,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 666,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.47 million, up from 644,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $49.12. About 21.60M shares traded or 6.14% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 23.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 266,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $195.95M, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $126.75. About 652,901 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Ltd. Shines With Alliance Data’s Conversant And Epsilon, Signs Expansion Agreement For Digital Marketing Platform; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $22.60, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q REV. $509M, EST. $1.94B; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N : COMPASS POINT CUTS PRICET TARGET TO $215 FROM $240; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Rev $1.88B; 19/03/2018 – Brands Must Show Loyalty To Earn Loyalty, According To Alliance Data’s New Consumer Study, ‘The Rules Of NextGen Loyalty’

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hayek Kallen owns 20,433 shares. St Johns Mngmt Company Limited Liability Company has invested 1.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Baxter Bros reported 0.07% stake. Btim Corp has invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora reported 74,468 shares. City Hldg owns 92,484 shares or 1.37% of their US portfolio. Argi Inv Svcs Limited Company stated it has 15,421 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Aqr Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.86% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Security Trust invested 1.64% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt stated it has 26,457 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Delphi Ma owns 28,817 shares for 1.42% of their portfolio. Natixis Ltd Partnership accumulated 2.72M shares. 332,802 were reported by Eagle Ltd. Seabridge Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 2,700 shares.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) by 12,670 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $36.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coresite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 4,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,200 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kirr Marbach Ltd Llc In has invested 2.51% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc has invested 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.05% or 26,011 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0.01% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 32,014 shares. Pennsylvania-based Cooke And Bieler Lp has invested 0.77% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Gulf International Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Earnest Lc has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). South Dakota Investment Council owns 22,100 shares. First Personal Financial Svcs holds 52 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated reported 363,392 shares stake. Captrust Fincl Advsrs invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 8,688 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Parnassus Invs Ca invested in 1.41M shares or 0.75% of the stock. Css Limited Liability Corporation Il holds 141,553 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio.