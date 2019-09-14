As Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Stock Rose, Turtle Creek Asset Management Lifted by $7.15 Million Its Holding; Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Upped Paylocity Holding (PCTY) Stake by $400,830; Share Value Rose

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 19.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 51,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 310,332 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.49 million, up from 259,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $133.73. About 550,489 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3; 19/03/2018 – Brands Must Show Loyalty To Earn Loyalty, According To Alliance Data’s New Consumer Study, ‘The Rules Of NextGen Loyalty’; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO; 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An Industry-leading 13th Time; 03/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS SAYS FUNDED REDEMPTION PRICE WITH BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 08/03/2018 Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 4,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 672,805 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.12 million, up from 668,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Paylocity Holding Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.87% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $94.61. About 272,162 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Paylocity Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCTY); 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY BUYS THIRD-PARTY BENEFITS ADMINISTRATOR BENEFLEX; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY – ACQUISITION OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF BENEFLEX HR RESOURCES IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees FY18 Rev $373.5M-$374.5M; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 71 WITH TAX BENEFIT; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Andersons, Ferroglobe, Paylocity Holding, USANA Health; 23/05/2018 – Paylocity Recognized as Rapidly Growing Company and Best Place to Work; 15/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Adds Paylocity, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 30/04/2018 – Paylocity to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold PCTY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 31.00 million shares or 2.54% more from 30.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 1.59M shares. Bankshares Of Mellon invested in 125,266 shares or 0% of the stock. Next Century Growth Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.52% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Zevenbergen Investments Ltd Company has invested 2.07% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Federated Investors Pa reported 316,274 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar reported 2,700 shares. Prudential Incorporated reported 70,177 shares. Loomis Sayles Com LP has invested 0.03% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Metropolitan Life Ins has invested 0.02% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 3,410 shares. 356,736 are held by Geode Mgmt Ltd Company. Amalgamated Savings Bank has invested 0.02% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Virtu Fincl Limited Liability invested in 4,347 shares. Granite Partners Limited Liability holds 0.16% or 31,055 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Investments Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 85,696 shares.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $3.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) by 168,625 shares to 920,900 shares, valued at $37.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Okta Inc. by 115,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 255,650 shares to 2.31 million shares, valued at $96.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc by 144,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.95M shares, and cut its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).