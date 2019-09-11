As Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Brave Warrior Advisors Cut Its Stake by $107.13 Million; Wolverine Asset Management Increases Stake in Weibo (Call) (WB)

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 615,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $197.20 million, down from 1.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.41B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $135. About 679,167 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 08/03/2018 Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems: Neither Epsilon Nor Its Affiliates Has Any Material Relationship With Any Social Media Platform; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Delinquency Rate 5.3%; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.7 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update for April 2018; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An In; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – REAFFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems February Delinquency Rate 5.6

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Weibo Corp (Call) (WB) by 70.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 12,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 17,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Weibo Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $49.35. About 1.56M shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO CORP – AVERAGE DAUS HAD A NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 30 MLN USERS YEAR OVER YEAR AND REACHED 184 MLN IN MARCH 2018; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 28/05/2018 – Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $7.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 5,902 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4.

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 9,192 shares to 314,691 shares, valued at $370.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.