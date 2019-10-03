As Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Stock Price Rose, Price Michael F Increased Position by $980,000; Valero Energy Ord (VLO) Position Held by Cincinnati Financial Corp

Price Michael F increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 80,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.22 million, up from 73,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $121.88. About 362,142 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Corp expected to post earnings of $4.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q EPS $2.95; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Rev $8.35B; 03/04/2018 – Andy Frawley Appointed to cogint Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-grow; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2018; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Cincinnati Financial Corp increased its stake in Valero Energy Ord (VLO) by 59.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp bought 269,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 721,540 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.77 million, up from 452,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Valero Energy Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $83.46. About 1.62 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 22/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Meraux refinery restarts hydrocracker; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CAPITAL INVESTMENT PLANS FOR 2018 REMAIN AT $2.7 BLN; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N EXPECT SECOND QUARTER REFINING CASH OPERATING EXPENSES TO BE ABOUT $3.85 PER BARREL- CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – Valero shuts Texas City gasoline unit as explosion probe begins; 26/04/2018 – Valero and CVR Energy Biofuel Blending Costs Diverge in 1Q 2018; 25/04/2018 – VALERO MCKEE REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 25/04/2018 – Valero Sunray, Texas refinery restarting hydrocracker; 20/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI WEST REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS REPORT; 17/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Texas City refinery fire broke out on alkylation unit

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Plaintiffs’ lawyer suggests Valero sold bad fuel to hundreds of ships – San Antonio Business Journal” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oil Processing Spreads And Valero – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Biofuel credits plunge ahead of Trump meeting with senators – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Qs Investors Llc invested in 388,567 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Private Mgmt Grp Inc Inc has invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). 2,933 are held by Bangor Bancshares. Fred Alger Inc holds 0% or 7,655 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com stated it has 110,900 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 98,717 are owned by Westchester Cap Inc. Scotia accumulated 133,651 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Ls Advsrs Limited holds 19,890 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.13% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Cypress Capital Group invested in 33,778 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Schnieders Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.09% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Indexiq Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 3,975 shares. Cap Advsrs Ltd reported 106,763 shares. Switzerland-based Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has invested 0% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

Cincinnati Financial Corp, which manages about $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (NYSE:PSA) by 11,642 shares to 77,000 shares, valued at $18.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 11, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Spotify: Iconic Brand, Great Price – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Ford, Nike And More – Benzinga” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alliance Data wins Sally Beauty private label credit program – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allstate Corp reported 1,526 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% or 11,018 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 5,834 shares. Van Den Berg Mgmt I stated it has 2.16% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Barclays Plc has 129,970 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York-based Trellus Mgmt Com Ltd has invested 0.95% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.02% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 2 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amp Capital Investors owns 0.02% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 30,760 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Logan Capital stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Captrust Advsr stated it has 25 shares. Raymond James & Associate stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 2,471 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Artemis Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 41,941 shares.