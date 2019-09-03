As Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Stock Price Rose, Hhr Asset Management Has Raised by $4.69 Million Its Holding; Deere & Co (DE) Holder Firefly Value Partners LP Has Lowered Position as Share Price Rose

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 2,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 516,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.55M, down from 518,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $150.45. About 1.28 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Equipment Sales Up 30%; 30/05/2018 – DEERE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 69C/SHR FROM 60C, EST. 67C; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS RETAIL ORDER BOOK FOR AG `VERY FULL, REALLY STRONG’; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co.: Previous Financial Services Net Income View Included $262M Provisional Tax Benefit Estimate, One-Time Deemed Earnings Repatriation Tax; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WITHOUT ADJUSTMENTS DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE FOR QTR WOULD HAVE BEEN $3.14 PER SHARE; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO CONFIDENT COST REDUCTION ACTIONS TO OFFSET INFLATION; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET SALES AND REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 26 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Some Crop Price Forecasts for the 2017/18 Season; 18/05/2018 – It’s Still Deere’s Season

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 26,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 335,902 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.78M, up from 308,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $121. About 801,171 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Rev $8.35B; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Issues Statement on Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down of Data Provider Relationships; 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – VIKING BOOSTED FB, ANTM, ADS, WFC, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – REITERATING 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.7 PCT; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 12,940 shares to 387,603 shares, valued at $61.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pivotal Software Inc by 118,642 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walmart: Untapped Opportunity In Digital Advertising – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “East 72 – Alliance Data Systems – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jerome Dodson’s Parnassus Endeavor Fund 2nd-Quarter Commentary – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Fundamentals Make Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Company has 298,811 shares. Westpac reported 0% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg reported 207,091 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Management Lc accumulated 71 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 4,336 shares. Amp Capital Investors Limited owns 20,944 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York owns 54,886 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Republic Investment stated it has 47,766 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation reported 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd has 0.03% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Girard Ptnrs Limited invested in 7,437 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Arizona State Retirement owns 8,752 shares. Lyrical Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 1.58 million shares.

