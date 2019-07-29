As Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Stock Declined, Pacifica Capital Investments Has Lifted Stake by $2.00 Million; Moon Capital Management LP Upped Its Holding in Walmart (WMT) as Stock Price Rose

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 63.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 49,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 128,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49M, up from 78,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $111.9. About 2.57M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 07/05/2018 – Globe Technology: Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of week; 29/03/2018 – Walmart Is Said in Talks With Humana for Deeper Partnership; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Walmart urges China suppliers to cut CO2 by 50 mln T by 2020; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 24/05/2018 – UK’s Sainsbury’s tweaks pay proposals after staff pressure; 07/03/2018 – O’DANG Hummus™, Maker of Premium Hummus and Hummus Dressings, Launches New Hummus Dressing Line Nationwide at Walmart; 27/03/2018 – Walmart Pulls Cosmopolitan Magazine From Checkouts Amid Pressure; 15/04/2018 – Business Report: Walmart tipped to take next round in battle with Amazon in India; 16/03/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to become the largest shareholder in Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart, according to multiple reports this week

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 11,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 94,024 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.45 million, up from 82,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $157.64. About 288,327 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-growing Home Goods Online Retailer Appliances Connection; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3; 15/05/2018 – VIKING BOOSTED FB, ANTM, ADS, WFC, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – REAFFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 24/05/2018 – Alliance Data Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 31; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT; 22/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – EXPANDED RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNET JEWELERS; CONVERSANT & EPSILON TO PROVIDE DIGITAL MARKETING CAPABILITIES, DATA SERVICES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waters Parkerson And Company Limited Liability Corporation has 0.49% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0.39% or 481,645 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd owns 2.68% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 7,753 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.16% or 380,579 shares. 11,619 were reported by Avalon Advsr Ltd Com. Summit Asset Ltd owns 9,254 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Manchester Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.17% or 13,539 shares. 13,916 were reported by Plancorp Limited Liability. Architects, New Jersey-based fund reported 340 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Inc Id holds 0.09% or 9,893 shares. Lmr Prns Llp owns 10,758 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.51% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 1.07M shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Liability owns 40,731 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Llc invested in 40,145 shares. Florida-based Aviance Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17 billion and $204.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 1.92 million shares to 555,258 shares, valued at $6.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 31,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,894 shares, and cut its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ftb Advsrs has 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 91 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 17,835 shares. Fincl Svcs Corporation has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Blair William And Il has invested 0.04% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Us Bancorp De reported 19,595 shares. Leuthold Gp Limited Liability owns 18,804 shares. 54,886 are held by Metropolitan Life Ins New York. South Dakota Inv Council has 31,000 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Andra Ap has invested 0.23% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Nordea Management Ab has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). First Republic Invest Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Moreover, Price Michael F has 1.59% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Parkside Comml Bank Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).

