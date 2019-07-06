As Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Stock Declined, Holder Segall Bryant & Hamill Decreased Stake by $1.44 Million; As Caterpillar Del (CAT) Shares Declined, Korea Investment Decreased Position

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 40,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 632,994 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.76M, down from 673,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $135.49. About 2.94 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – IMPROVED PRICE REALIZATION IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE PARTIALLY OFFSET BY MATERIAL COST INCREASES PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY HIGHER COMMODITY PRICES; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $156 FROM $172; 07/03/2018 – U.S. manufacturers touted by Trump count the costs of his tariffs; 22/03/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sales Jump on Strong International Demand; 06/03/2018 – CAT: RESOURCE IND. GROWTH TILTING TOWARD NEW EQUIPMENT IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – VOTED TO MAINTAIN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.78 PER SHARE; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar Foundation Launches Value of Water Campaign to Help its Partners Address Poverty; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Looks to Calm the Waters After Good-as-It-Gets Rout

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 57.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 8,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,097 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 14,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $148.25. About 342,646 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q EPS $2.95; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Corp expected to post earnings of $4.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – REAFFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 09/05/2018 – Uss Investment Management Exits Position in Alliance Data; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR THE MONTH ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.3 PCT; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Andy Frawley Appointed to cogint Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADS)

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $4.30 earnings per share, down 10.42% or $0.50 from last year’s $4.8 per share. ADS’s profit will be $225.22M for 8.62 P/E if the $4.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.55 actual earnings per share reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co has 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 151 shares. 13D Lc holds 54,942 shares or 2.85% of its portfolio. Synovus Fincl holds 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) or 116 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 79,249 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 23,184 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability holds 16,223 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt Corporation has 0.02% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Stoneridge Inv Ltd Liability holds 0.46% or 8,929 shares. Valueact Holding Limited Partnership holds 5.21 million shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 9,584 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Co reported 2,087 shares stake. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.07% or 43,329 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 0.03% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) or 812,108 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 94,054 shares. Moreover, Check Capital Management Ca has 2.38% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 257,227 shares.

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Alliance Data Releases 2018 Sustainability Report Including Updated, Balanced Scorecard – PRNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Brazilian software provider Linx prices upsized NYSE IPO at $9.40 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For May 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in P.H. Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) by 38,368 shares to 851,613 shares, valued at $12.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avery Dennison Corp Com (NYSE:AVY) by 5,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 422,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Incorporated owns 8,343 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 88,839 shares. Optimum Inv Advsr holds 10,058 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Stock Yards Bankshares has 0.86% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Schnieders Capital Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 5,535 shares. Willis Counsel stated it has 1.3% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 2,585 were reported by Tompkins Financial Corp. Ally Fincl Inc invested in 10,000 shares. Hl Finance Svcs Llc has invested 0.18% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Chatham Cap Grp Inc Incorporated reported 0.85% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Aspen Incorporated accumulated 4,774 shares. Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Management has invested 0.02% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Service Automobile Association accumulated 288,819 shares. Ww Asset Management has invested 0.31% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability owns 0.15% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 34,870 shares.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Trains, Tractors, And Telecom – Part II: CATs And Deeres (Video) – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019, also Etftrends.com with their article: “Big Blue Could Join NOBL Dividend ETF Next Year – ETF Trends” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Caterpillar (CAT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Micron, Intel, Nvidia: Shoes To Drop – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “This is Why Caterpillar (CAT) is a Great Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.