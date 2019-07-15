As Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Stock Declined, Arlington Value Capital Decreased Position by $59.87 Million; Marten Trans LTD (MRTN) Shareholder Alphaone Investment Services Has Cut Stake

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Marten Trans Ltd (MRTN) by 58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 104,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,376 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, down from 179,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Marten Trans Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $994.45M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.21. About 29,184 shares traded. Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) has declined 6.33% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTN News: 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q Net $10.3M; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q Rev $187M; 19/04/2018 – MARTEN TRANSPORT 1Q OPER REV. $187.0M, EST. $188.5M; 07/03/2018 – Marten Transport Declares Dividend of 2.5c; 07/03/2018 Marten Transport Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – MARTEN TRANSPORT 1Q EPS 19C, EST. 19C; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q EPS 19c; 27/03/2018 – Marten Transport Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Marten Transport Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTN)

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 344,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.07 million, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $149.68. About 162,722 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 09/05/2018 – Uss Investment Management Exits Position in Alliance Data; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-growing Home Goods Online Retailer Appliances Connection; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.7 PCT; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Corp expected to post earnings of $4.33 a share – Earnings Preview

Arlington Value Capital Llc, which manages about $404.14 million and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) by 265,380 shares to 3.43M shares, valued at $122.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 659,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.86M shares, and has risen its stake in Interactive Brokers Gro (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $4.30 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.50 from last year’s $4.8 per share. ADS’s profit will be $225.23M for 8.70 P/E if the $4.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.55 actual EPS reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polaris Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id has 4,250 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Aqr Lc owns 4,890 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Two Sigma accumulated 2,865 shares. National Pension Service holds 0.05% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) or 71,227 shares. 2,400 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 78,971 shares. Kemnay Advisory Services stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Blair William And Il reported 34,232 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Skylands Cap Ltd Liability has 20,015 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 88,221 shares stake. Laurion Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 8,858 shares stake. Thompson Inv Mngmt Inc has 46,107 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity.

Analysts await Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. MRTN’s profit will be $14.74M for 16.86 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Marten Transport, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold MRTN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 37.52 million shares or 0.29% more from 37.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.01% or 13,086 shares in its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0% in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN). Argent Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 128,500 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru accumulated 5,625 shares. Granite Inv Prtn Limited owns 842,856 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt, Netherlands-based fund reported 48,104 shares. Grp Inc Inc owns 29,501 shares. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN). Principal Financial Gru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN). California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 84,814 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN). Great West Life Assurance Company Can stated it has 51,713 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us National Bank De owns 0% invested in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) for 23,309 shares. France-based Fund Sa has invested 0% in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN). Strs Ohio has 35,800 shares.