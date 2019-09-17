As Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Shares Rose, Jabodon Pt Company Upped Holding by $1.02 Million; Fir Tree Has Decreased Citigroup (Call) (C) Stake as Stock Rose

Fir Tree Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) (C) by 93.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc sold 2.03M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 140,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.80M, down from 2.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.48. About 8.92M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/04/2018 – Markets shouldn’t worry because Trump’s trade policy is really “speak harshly but carry a small stick,” Citi says; 27/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC RR.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1083P; 26/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Operations, Technology Head Callahan to Leave Bank; 25/04/2018 – MYOVANT SCIENCES LTD MYOV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $17; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup, Zurich Insurance consortium to develop cyber security norms – FT; 13/04/2018 – $XLF Financials turned lower after being higher this morning on earnings. $JPM $C $BAC etc; 13/04/2018 – Follow Citigroup’s Analyst Conference Call in Real Time: TOPLive; 29/03/2018 – AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Restricts Some Gun Sales by Its Customers (Correct); 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CITIGROUP CFO SEES 1Q18 (NOT 1Q17) MARKETS REVENUE UP BY ‘LOW-TO-MID’ SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE VS YEAR EARLIER

Jabodon Pt Company increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 64.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company bought 7,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 18,475 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.59 million, up from 11,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.41. About 698,349 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-grow; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 22/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – EXPANDED RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNET JEWELERS; CONVERSANT & EPSILON TO PROVIDE DIGITAL MARKETING CAPABILITIES, DATA SERVICES; 15/04/2018 – Trade idea for $ADS ahead of earnings on Thursday; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems: Neither Epsilon Nor Its Affiliates Has Any Material Relationship With Any Social Media Platform; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – REITERATING 2018 GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mount Vernon Associate Inc Md holds 2.24% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 38,954 shares. Park Natl Oh has 3,523 shares. The Kentucky-based Farmers Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Perritt, Illinois-based fund reported 7,649 shares. 42,205 were accumulated by One Cap Mgmt Llc. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated reported 0.55% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Palouse Management Incorporated holds 56,984 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Amer Natl Registered Investment Advisor reported 14,610 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 1.34 million shares. Lpl Limited Liability Company accumulated 464,852 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Shine Advisory Services reported 0.05% stake. Trust Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0.11% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 5,558 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.79% or 1.25M shares in its portfolio. Farmers Trust Company reported 53,527 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan cut at Buckingham on valuation – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Visaâ€™s Investment Shows Plaid Could Replace Libra in Fintech Space – Investorplace.com” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Cheap Stocks With a Margin of Safety – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SeaWorld -2% after ‘major surprise’ in C-suite – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.77 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “7 Tech Stocks You Should Avoid Now – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Fundamentals Make Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “JPMorgan mulling sale of $1 billion AARP credit card portfolio – New York Business Journal” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 3, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 03, 2019.