As Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Shares Declined, Arlington Value Capital Trimmed Its Position; Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose While Community Bank Increased by $331,506 Its Stake

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 344,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.07M, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $147.93. About 260,144 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An Industry-leading 13th Time; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.7 PCT; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.57/SHR; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems: Neither Epsilon Nor Its Affiliates Has Any Material Relationship With Any Social Media Platform; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2018; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An In; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Says Facebook’s New ‘data Brokers’ Policy Won’t Materially Affect Epsilon — MarketWatch

Community Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 1,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,803 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.53 million, up from 101,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $204.61. About 12.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple to launch $199 HomePod under Beats brand, says; 17/04/2018 – Regina Leader: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – IN 2017, 100 PERCENT OF IDENTIFIED SMELTERS AND REFINERS IN CO’S SUPPLY CHAIN PARTICIPATED IN AN INDEPENDENT THIRD-PARTY CONFLICT MINERALS AUDIT; 25/05/2018 – Samsung has previously paid Apple $399 million to compensate for the infringement of some of the patents at issue in the case; 04/05/2018 – Buffett lifts stake to $44bn in ‘unbelievable Apple’; 28/03/2018 – UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER IPAD STARTING MARCH 30 IN U.S. CELLULAR STORES AND AT USCELLULAR.COM; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 07/03/2018 – Digi Music News: After Acquiring Beats for $3 Billion, Apple Decides to Develop Its Own Pair of Headphones; 01/05/2018 – Apple Paid Subscribers Grew by 100 Million From Year Ago; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Chosen to Help Manage Apple’s Tax Billions for Ireland

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 72,046 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs has 4,162 shares. Synovus Fin invested 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Com invested in 6,060 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 1,891 shares. Advisory Services Net Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 24 shares. Tradewinds Management Lc reported 26 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Savings Bank Of America Corp De reported 199,506 shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.03% or 3,900 shares. First Republic Invest Management Incorporated holds 0.04% or 47,766 shares. New Jersey-based Alpine Assoc Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Leuthold Grp Incorporated Ltd Co holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 18,804 shares. Creative Planning reported 2,565 shares.

Arlington Value Capital Llc, which manages about $404.14 million and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) by 265,380 shares to 3.43 million shares, valued at $122.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 97,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB).

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $4.30 earnings per share, down 10.42% or $0.50 from last year’s $4.8 per share. ADS’s profit will be $224.64 million for 8.60 P/E if the $4.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.55 actual earnings per share reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Diversified Return Intl Eq Etf by 25,982 shares to 90,533 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Interm (VGIT) by 6,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,182 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Midcap Etf (IJH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Griffin Asset has 93,007 shares for 2.5% of their portfolio. Fishman Jay A Mi holds 373,322 shares. 54,000 are held by Cornerstone Incorporated. Weik Capital Mngmt accumulated 7,400 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company accumulated 435,294 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability holds 63,511 shares. Duff & Phelps Inv Mgmt Co, Illinois-based fund reported 41,620 shares. Chatham Capital Grp Inc holds 1.88% or 38,567 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 1.84 million shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability owns 24,133 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Exchange Capital Management holds 2.09% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 39,241 shares. 1St Source Bank & Trust invested in 74,707 shares or 1.21% of the stock. Private Grp Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,421 shares. Edgar Lomax Company Va invested in 131,908 shares or 1.72% of the stock. Gam Holdg Ag has 30,050 shares.