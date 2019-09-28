As Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Hhr Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding; Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Shareholder Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Stake

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 19,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 355,232 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.78M, up from 335,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $126.42. About 318,378 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Rev $1.88B; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-grow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADS); 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2018; 03/04/2018 – Andy Frawley Appointed to cogint Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – VIKING BOOSTED FB, ANTM, ADS, WFC, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Uss Investment Management Exits Position in Alliance Data; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Corp expected to post earnings of $4.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Rev $8.35B

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 85,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 569,376 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.54 million, down from 655,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $41.81. About 673,346 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 21/05/2018 – FCC SAYS NO DECISION EXPECTED BEFORE JULY 12 ON SINCLAIR-TRIBUNE MERGER -STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair to Sell TV Stations in Bid to Secure Tribune Deal Approval; 24/04/2018 – SINCLAIR CITES CLOSING OF TRIBUNE MEDIA PURCHASE; 13/03/2018 – Sinclair Names Larry Strumwasser To General Manager In Las Vegas, Nevada; 12/04/2018 – Sen. Tom Udall: Udall, Cantwell Lead Colleagues in Call for FCC to Investigate Sinclair Broadcasting for News Distortion; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair Enters Into Agreements To Sell TV Stations Related To Closing Tribune Media Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC SEES 2018 MEDIA EXPENSES, INCLUDING TRADE EXPENSE, ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1,815 MLN TO $1,818 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group Wins 45 Regional RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards; 03/04/2018 – Trump blasts the news media as ‘fakers’ and defends Sinclair; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST – FOX AGREED TO PROVIDE CO WITH OPTION TO PURCHASE TELEVISION STATIONS WPWR-TV, KTBC-TV

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 124,328 shares to 118,133 shares, valued at $14.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 298,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 580,747 shares, and cut its stake in Comscore Inc (NASDAQ:SCOR).

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 46.77% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $30.39M for 31.67 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.86% negative EPS growth.

