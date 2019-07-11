As Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Share Value Declined, Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $304,152; Kronos Worldwide Com (KRO) Position Maintained by Green Square Capital Llc

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide Inc Com (KRO) by 188.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 58,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.57% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 90,246 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, up from 31,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Kronos Worldwide Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.90% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $13.88. About 344,084 shares traded or 39.30% up from the average. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) has declined 44.17% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KRO News: 08/03/2018 – Kronos Again Named a Best Workplace for Women; Kronite Susan Rossnick Receives Inaugural Great Place to Work Leadership Award; 11/04/2018 – Equisoft joins forces with Kronos Technologies, a leader in CRM and FNA products for the financial industry; 12/03/2018 – TIMING: KRONOS INC SETS LENDER CALL 1PM ET TODAY VIA NOMURA; 15/05/2018 – Kronos Simplifies Payroll for Organizations of All Sizes; 12/03/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 4Q Net $47.4M; 14/05/2018 – University of Colorado Boulder’s Housing & Dining Services Goes Live with Workforce Dimensions from Kronos; 08/05/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 1Q Net $70.7M; 28/03/2018 – Kronos Workforce Ready Empowers Employees and Managers with a Reimagined Mobile Experience; 12/03/2018 – KRONOS 4Q EPS $41, EST. 54C (2 EST.); 21/05/2018 – Trio Da Kali and Kronos Quartet, Barbican, London – a fertile collaboration

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems (ADS) by 10.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 1,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,908 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 16,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $147.97. About 451,609 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3; 22/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – EXPANDED RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNET JEWELERS; CONVERSANT & EPSILON TO PROVIDE DIGITAL MARKETING CAPABILITIES, DATA SERVICES; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA DECLARES 57C/SHR DIV., EST. 57C; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Issues Statement on Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down of Data Provider Relationships; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2018; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For February 2018; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems February Delinquency Rate 5.6; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 24/05/2018 – Alliance Data Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 31

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $154.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 59,142 shares to 21,281 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Currency Hedged Msci Eurozone Etf (HEZU) by 221,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,119 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co Com (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold KRO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 23.24 million shares or 0.95% less from 23.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 260 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards Commerce. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 8,239 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated holds 15,952 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests has invested 0% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% stake. Federated Pa stated it has 0.01% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Morgan Stanley invested in 46,269 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 4.16M shares or 0.09% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group has 112,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 544,671 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Parametric Assocs Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Swiss Savings Bank holds 42,000 shares.

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $4.30 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.50 from last year’s $4.8 per share. ADS’s profit will be $225.13M for 8.60 P/E if the $4.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.55 actual EPS reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Inv Corporation owns 38,298 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Co Limited accumulated 7,628 shares. Dean Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,595 shares. Boston Prns, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.18M shares. Moreover, Howe & Rusling has 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 25 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation Com holds 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) or 73 shares. Rmb Cap has invested 0.58% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Mirae Asset Glob Ltd holds 2,765 shares. 8,300 are held by Icon Advisers Inc Com. Savings Bank Of America De holds 0.01% or 199,506 shares in its portfolio. Valueact Holdg LP has 5.21M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 2,570 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 10,432 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial accumulated 16,826 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp holds 43,329 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $864.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc Com by 2,497 shares to 41,140 shares, valued at $7.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 5,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Software Tech. Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP).