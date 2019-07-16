As Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Share Value Declined, Pacifica Capital Investments Has Lifted Its Position; Inca Investments Holds Holding in Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO)

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) by 22.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 23.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.42 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.86M, up from 4.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.89. About 141,742 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has declined 16.77% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q Rev $896.9M; 14/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Participate in Upcoming Equity and Fixed Income Conferences; 16/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Host the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q Rev $802.8M; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $230 MLN FOR 2018; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 16/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 16/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Host the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting; 22/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOSREPORTS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF UP TO US$60M

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 11,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 94,024 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.45 million, up from 82,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $151.22. About 298,065 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 15/04/2018 – Trade idea for $ADS ahead of earnings on Thursday; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q EPS $2.95; 22/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – EXPANDED RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNET JEWELERS; CONVERSANT & EPSILON TO PROVIDE DIGITAL MARKETING CAPABILITIES, DATA SERVICES; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-growing Home Goods Online Retailer Appliances Connection; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2018; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – REAFFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 377,473 shares. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 5,000 shares. Citizens And Northern Corporation stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 4,890 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 26,095 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 357,180 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owns 0.17% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 409,871 shares. The Minnesota-based Leuthold Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.44% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Strs Ohio has 636 shares. 4,600 are held by Numerixs Investment Tech. Qs Investors Ltd Com invested in 1,920 shares or 0% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.08% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Samlyn Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 98,753 shares. Thompson Inv Mgmt reported 46,107 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. First Manhattan holds 0% or 101 shares in its portfolio.

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00 million and $583.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 704,262 shares to 2.13 million shares, valued at $54.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS) by 2.88M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.72 million shares, and cut its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA).