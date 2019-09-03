As Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Pennsylvania Trust Co Increased Position; Hood River Capital Management Position in Select Medical Holdings (SEM) Raised as Share Value Rose

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 333.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 4,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 5,961 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $499,000, up from 1,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $122.11. About 1.34 million shares traded or 32.40% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Corp expected to post earnings of $4.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – Brands Must Show Loyalty To Earn Loyalty, According To Alliance Data’s New Consumer Study, ‘The Rules Of NextGen Loyalty’; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Rev $1.88B; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 15/05/2018 – VIKING BOOSTED FB, ANTM, ADS, WFC, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADS); 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For February 2018; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Delinquency Rate 5.3%; 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-growing Home Goods Online Retailer Appliances Connection

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Select Medical Holdings Corp (SEM) by 33.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 498,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.56% . The institutional investor held 1.98M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.92 million, up from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Select Medical Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.02. About 245,717 shares traded. Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) has declined 16.92% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SEM News: 03/05/2018 – Select Medical 1Q Rev $1.25B; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP SEM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.93 TO $1.08; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL 1Q OPER REV. $1.25B, EST. $1.23B; 16/05/2018 – Call for Papers Now Open For 6th Annual National Post-Acute Care Safety and Quality Summit; 23/04/2018 – DJ Select Medical Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEM); 07/05/2018 – Select Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – SEM REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR OPER REV., ADJUSTED EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical 1Q Net $33.7M; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical Sees 2018 EPS 93c-EPS $1.08; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s (NYSE:ADS) 43% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alliance Data to start stock buyback, explains Q2 shortfall – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ADS loyalty program exec departs as part of simplification drive – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “60 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “East 72 – Alliance Data Systems – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Limited Company holds 3 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Golden Gate Private Equity reported 22,300 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 13,203 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. New Jersey-based Edgestream Partners LP has invested 0.43% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Brave Warrior Advisors Ltd has invested 9.91% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Moreover, Ellington Mngmt Grp Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 1,300 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Incorporated Id accumulated 0.07% or 4,250 shares. Dean Investment Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 203,383 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Muhlenkamp And has 68,878 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 7,233 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.06% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 15,175 shares to 2,825 shares, valued at $202,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 3,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,215 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72 million and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 205,408 shares to 250,485 shares, valued at $9.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Integra Lifesciences Holding (NASDAQ:IART) by 16,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,772 shares, and cut its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold SEM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 104.04 million shares or 1.40% more from 102.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cordasco Fincl Networks holds 500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Menta Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Foundry Prtnrs Lc has 620,449 shares. Parkside Bancshares Trust stated it has 0% in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). 25,038 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. 600,000 were accumulated by Healthcor Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt accumulated 1.11 million shares. Petrus Communications Lta reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). 263,400 were reported by South Dakota Inv Council. Hussman Strategic Advsrs holds 0.02% or 5,500 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) for 34,752 shares. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated has 0% invested in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Renaissance Techs Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) for 168,800 shares. Aqr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). First Advisors Lp holds 77,425 shares.