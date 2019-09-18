As Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Share Price Rose, Price Michael F Has Increased Position by $980,000; Vgi Partners Pty LTD Stake In Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Was Has Lifted

Price Michael F increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 80,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.22M, up from 73,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.41. About 698,349 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Issues Statement on Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down of Data Provider Relationships; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-growing Home Goods Online Retailer Appliances Connection; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR THE MONTH ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.3 PCT

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 17,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 1.94M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $138.85 million, up from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $69.86. About 3.15 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Secs owns 1,822 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Gru Incorporated owns 35 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Company Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 24,639 shares. Kbc Group Nv accumulated 41,840 shares. 6 are owned by Howe Rusling Inc. Stifel Corporation, Missouri-based fund reported 10,527 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management has 0.03% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). 7,786 were reported by Blair William Il. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.01% or 1,100 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council accumulated 22,100 shares. 966,906 were reported by Northern Trust Corp. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 20,682 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oak Assocs Ltd Oh invested in 46,900 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has 2,645 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s (NYSE:ADS) 43% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Tech Stocks You Should Avoid Now – Investorplace.com” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – S&P Surges as Trade Tensions and Recession Fears Fade – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Fundamentals Make Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Price Michael F, which manages about $770.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) by 35,000 shares to 33,282 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carter Bank & Trust (CARE) by 54,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 836,400 shares, and cut its stake in Bmc Stock Holdings Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Advisors Ok owns 5,158 shares. Headinvest reported 0.14% stake. Millennium Mngmt Limited Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Umb Financial Bank N A Mo, a Missouri-based fund reported 35,413 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 55.93M shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement System owns 39,981 shares. Lincoln Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.35% stake. Cetera Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Com accumulated 72,085 shares. Legacy Capital Ptnrs reported 47,496 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Norinchukin Bancshares The holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 291,435 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa invested in 0.81% or 9,831 shares. British Columbia Mgmt holds 0.22% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 369,492 shares. Stonebridge Cap Mgmt accumulated 5,050 shares or 0.14% of the stock.