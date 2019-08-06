As Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Share Price Rose, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Boosted Its Position by $46.91 Million; Insperity (NSP) Shares Declined While Kames Capital Plc Has Decreased Stake

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 47.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 269,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 834,282 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.98M, up from 564,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $153.48. About 724,977 shares traded or 7.93% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $22.60, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Brands Must Show Loyalty To Earn Loyalty, According To Alliance Data’s New Consumer Study, ‘The Rules Of NextGen Loyalty’; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Corp expected to post earnings of $4.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-growing Home Goods Online Retailer Appliances Connection; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – REITERATING 2018 GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Rev $8.35B; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q EPS $2.95

Kames Capital Plc decreased its stake in Insperity Inc. (NSP) by 40.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc sold 62,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The institutional investor held 91,460 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.30M, down from 153,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Insperity Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $96.76. About 585,046 shares traded or 53.94% up from the average. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY & UNITEDHEALTHCARE EXTEND RELATIONSHIP THROUGH 2022; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.36-Adj EPS $3.44; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 63C, EST. 54C; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Net $49.4M; 25/05/2018 – Insperity Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 63c; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Adj EPS $1.41; 07/05/2018 – Insperity and UnitedHealthcare Extend Relationship Through 2022; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q EPS $1.18

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Communication Services Select Sector Spdr Fund by 293,746 shares to 766,695 shares, valued at $35.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 172,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,290 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $12.87 million activity. SHARP DOUGLAS S had sold 2,546 shares worth $336,327. 30,000 shares valued at $3.76 million were sold by SARVADI PAUL J on Thursday, February 14. 4,166 Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) shares with value of $529,354 were sold by RAWSON RICHARD G. 2,000 Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) shares with value of $250,000 were sold by ALLISON JAMES D.

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) by 201,872 shares to 449,304 shares, valued at $88.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R) by 16,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,029 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED).

