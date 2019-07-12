As Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Share Price Declined, Arlington Value Capital Has Trimmed by $59.87 Million Its Position; Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Lowered Tjx Companies (TJX) Holding by $8.76 Million as Stock Price Rose

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 344,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.07M, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $147.97. About 451,609 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 24/05/2018 – Alliance Data Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 31; 22/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Ltd. Shines With Alliance Data’s Conversant And Epsilon, Signs Expansion Agreement For Digital Marketing Platform; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Rev $8.35B; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-growing Home Goods Online Retailer Appliances Connection; 04/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N : COMPASS POINT CUTS PRICET TARGET TO $215 FROM $240; 22/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – EXPANDED RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNET JEWELERS; CONVERSANT & EPSILON TO PROVIDE DIGITAL MARKETING CAPABILITIES, DATA SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems February Delinquency Rate 5.6; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR THE MONTH ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.3 PCT; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – REITERATING 2018 GUIDANCE

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 31.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 165,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 363,687 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.35 million, down from 529,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $55.86. About 5.17 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $4.30 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.50 from last year’s $4.8 per share. ADS’s profit will be $225.27M for 8.60 P/E if the $4.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.55 actual EPS reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth holds 0% or 3 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 3,576 shares. Comerica Retail Bank accumulated 0.06% or 43,839 shares. Bb&T Ltd Co stated it has 2,087 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fernwood Invest Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.21% stake. Blackrock reported 3.18M shares stake. Cornercap Counsel reported 0.48% stake. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.03% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 99,473 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Management Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has 8 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Burney Comm has invested 0.07% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). 28,152 are held by Personal Advsr. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Management Com has invested 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Quantitative Limited Liability Co invested in 13,800 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Arcadia Invest Management Corporation Mi invested in 0.01% or 150 shares.

Arlington Value Capital Llc, which manages about $404.14M and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 97,558 shares to 3.15M shares, valued at $172.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) by 265,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.43 million shares, and has risen its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $761.39M for 22.52 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 86,239 shares to 193,483 shares, valued at $20.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,871 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 0160 (NYSE:BABA).