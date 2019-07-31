As Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Market Value Declined, Kemnay Advisory Services Upped Its Holding; Facebook (FB) Holder Stanley Capital Management Has Lifted Stake

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 36.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 10,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60M, up from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $564.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $197.77. About 5.46 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – EMarketer Analyst: Hard to Find Much Negative in Facebook’s 1Q (Video); 29/05/2018 – Facebook’s size no barrier to deals in new areas -executive; 17/04/2018 – CIOs in Spotlight on User Data Following Facebook Testimony; 23/03/2018 – Hot Money Triggered Over Tariffs and Facebook (Video); 26/03/2018 – Elon Musk: Facebook ‘gives me the willies’; 05/04/2018 – Dealbook: Are Facebook’s Latest Privacy Changes Enough?: DealBook Briefing; 09/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: Explainer: Facebook Data; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Facebook to change user terms, limiting effect of EU privacy law; 02/04/2018 – Banks Targeted as Swedes Voice Data Fears After Facebook Scandal; 15/05/2018 – FB/@fbnewsroom: Facebook Publishes Enforcement Numbers for the First Time

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 146.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 11,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,089 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, up from 7,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $157.76. About 135,564 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Rev $1.88B; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-grow; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA DECLARES 57C/SHR DIV., EST. 57C; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An In; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Says Facebook’s New ‘data Brokers’ Policy Won’t Materially Affect Epsilon — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – REAFFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update for April 2018; 15/05/2018 – VIKING BOOSTED FB, ANTM, ADS, WFC, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moore Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 445,000 shares. Eagle Global Advisors Limited Liability holds 123,036 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.06% or 37,580 shares. Moors & Cabot has 46,214 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Investec Asset Mgmt North America stated it has 5,079 shares. Meyer Handelman Com has invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mariner Ltd stated it has 176,504 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability holds 94,979 shares. 32,622 are owned by Alps Advsrs. Mirador Capital Ptnrs Lp reported 22,998 shares. 2.18 million are owned by Platinum Mngmt Limited. Shell Asset Mngmt accumulated 233,652 shares. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0.05% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dillon & Assocs reported 1.8% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Research owns 2.33 million shares or 2.15% of their US portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $252,443 activity. $795,000 worth of stock was sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 8,141 shares to 31,019 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 10,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,427 shares, and cut its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).