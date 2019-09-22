As Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Price Michael F Upped Position; Morgan Stanley (MS) Holder Tegean Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $2.15 Million

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.95M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $43.67. About 22.50M shares traded or 128.74% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 10/04/2018 – New York Post: Witness reveals Morgan Freeman granddaughter’s dying words; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 08/05/2018 – Fusion Completes Private Placement of Common Stk Led by Morgan Stanley Credit Partners; 17/04/2018 – VizExplorer Announces Strategic Investment by Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Reports First Quarter 2018; 09/05/2018 – ADIENT PLC ADNT.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Zentner Says Inflation Moving Higher (Video); 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys Into Hilton Grand Vacations; 21/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point

Price Michael F increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 7,000 shares as the company's stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 80,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.22M, up from 73,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $130.19. About 922,306 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500.

Price Michael F, which manages about $770.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 64,500 shares to 125,500 shares, valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kearny Financial Corp. by 340,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 625,000 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news: Alliance Data wins Sally Beauty private label credit program (September 17, 2019); East 72 – Alliance Data Systems (August 09, 2019); Is Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) Struggling With Its 7.1% Return On Capital Employed? (August 22, 2019)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Cap Mgmt Llc invested in 0.01% or 69,844 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.02% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 11,072 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 0.17% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Cibc World Mkts Incorporated holds 0% or 1,591 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts accumulated 0.01% or 13,103 shares. Clearbridge Investments has 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 132 shares. Franklin Resources owns 1,899 shares. 1,578 are owned by Lvm Mgmt Ltd Mi. U S Glob has 0.49% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 6,836 shares. Parkwood Limited Company, Ohio-based fund reported 38,490 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Com reported 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). California Pub Employees Retirement System has 94,178 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nordea Investment Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 8.95 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news: Prime Brokerage Services Are Coming to Crypto (September 16, 2019); Novartis' ofatumumab successful in late-stage MS studies (August 30, 2019)