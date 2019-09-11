As Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Market Valuation Rose, Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Boosted Position; As Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Quantum Capital Management Trimmed by $1.48 Million Its Stake

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 2,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 15,808 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, up from 13,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $134.93. About 689,012 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For February 2018; 24/05/2018 – Alliance Data Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 31; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-growing Home Goods Online Retailer Appliances Connection; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.57/SHR; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR THE MONTH ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.3 PCT; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Corp expected to post earnings of $4.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA DECLARES 57C/SHR DIV., EST. 57C; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2018; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3; 09/05/2018 – Uss Investment Management Exits Position in Alliance Data

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) by 40.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 61,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.64% . The institutional investor held 89,776 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, down from 151,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Northwest Pipe Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.40M market cap company. The stock increased 5.59% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $27.59. About 17,452 shares traded. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 20.41% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.41% the S&P500.

Analysts await Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 100.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.21 per share. NWPX’s profit will be $3.84M for 16.42 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Northwest Pipe Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 3 investors sold NWPX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 6.92 million shares or 3.99% less from 7.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) or 10,200 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr owns 59,242 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hodges Capital holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) for 17,000 shares. Alphaone Invest Svcs reported 91,224 shares. First Wilshire Secs Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 210,117 shares. Northern Tru Corporation owns 141,021 shares. 482,116 are owned by Vanguard Grp. Morgan Dempsey Capital Limited Liability Company reported 18,623 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 42,780 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) for 13,697 shares. Us Retail Bank De holds 0% or 9,973 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Grp Incorporated accumulated 4,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated reported 22,270 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 28,536 shares.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $185.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Midland Sts Bancorp Inc Ill by 72,875 shares to 177,177 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aquantia Corp by 69,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA).

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 17,320 shares to 207,642 shares, valued at $5.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 5,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,442 shares, and cut its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And reported 0% stake. Massmutual Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 135 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 0.01% or 15,086 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt, United Kingdom-based fund reported 9,352 shares. The California-based Denali Advisors Lc has invested 0.16% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). 11,142 were accumulated by Emory University. 13,344 are held by Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Company. Teacher Retirement Of Texas accumulated 60,455 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Bridgewater Associate LP holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 261,001 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% or 13,203 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 203,383 shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP invested in 0.17% or 409,871 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation Il stated it has 2,062 shares. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership holds 2,821 shares.

