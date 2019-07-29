As Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Market Valuation Declined, Turtle Creek Asset Management Boosted Holding by $1.95 Million; As Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) Share Price Rose, Rr Advisors Decreased Position

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.05M market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.65. About 143,208 shares traded or 185.15% up from the average. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 1.29% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.72% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution; 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 11,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 259,232 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.36M, up from 248,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $157.85. About 236,060 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Corp expected to post earnings of $4.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An In; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $22.60, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Delinquency Rate 5.3%; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For February 2018; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Rev $8.35B; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update for April 2018

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Shares of Alliance Data Systems Plunged on Monday – The Motley Fool” on April 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Alliance Data Announces Stock Repurchase Program – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Snap: The Way North – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Alliance Data Selected to Provide Private Label and Co-brand Credit Card Services for Sportsman’s Warehouse, Enhancing Customer Value and Driving Top-line Sales – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Biophytis files for 8.75M-share U.S. IPO at $7-$9/ADS – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Prescott General Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 1.92% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Stifel Fincl invested in 16,826 shares or 0.01% of the stock. South Dakota Invest Council invested 0.11% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Creative Planning owns 2,565 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voloridge Invest Limited Liability Corp owns 0.14% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 26,095 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0.03% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 99,473 shares. California-based Malaga Cove Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.28% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). First Quadrant LP Ca, California-based fund reported 1,100 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.03% or 9,900 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Corporation invested in 0.03% or 9,576 shares. Landscape Capital Limited Co holds 0.06% or 3,794 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Benjamin F Edwards & invested in 0.03% or 1,733 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank reported 30,235 shares. Mackenzie Finance holds 49,334 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 830,001 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $32.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) by 232,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

More notable recent VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “VOC Energy Trust declares $0.205 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “VOC Energy Trust: A Forecast Of Future Distributions – Seeking Alpha” on January 24, 2014. More interesting news about VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oil And Gas Industry Dominate January 2019 Dividend Cuts – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “VOC Energy Trust declares $0.22 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 18, 2018.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $902.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 50,000 shares to 690,000 shares, valued at $5.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA) by 18,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL).