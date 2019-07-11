As Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Market Valuation Declined, 13D Management Has Boosted by $384,248 Its Position; Starbucks (SBUX) Market Valuation Rose While Retirement Systems Of Alabama Lifted Its Stake

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama bought 257,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 987,676 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.42 million, up from 730,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $88.38. About 5.29 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says it was “completely inappropriate” for employees to call the police in this case; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Arrests, Outrageous to Some, Are Everyday Life for Others; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REPORTS ADDED 100M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS CO; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES DOUBLING FOOD BUSINESS BY 2021; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Promises 100% Pay Equality for Women and Minorities; 18/04/2018 – Zuckerberg should look to Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson on how to handle a crisis: Management guru; 30/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: ‘Two Evanstons’: As Starbucks workers get sensitivity training, city looks at local racial divide…; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS FOUNDER SAYS MILAN ROASTERY WILL OPEN IN SEPTEMBER; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 2,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,942 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47 million, up from 52,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $147.94. About 484,955 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADS); 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $22.60, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR THE MONTH ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.3 PCT; 09/05/2018 – Uss Investment Management Exits Position in Alliance Data; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 5,109 shares to 152,911 shares, valued at $10.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 46,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,111 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. BURROWS CLIFFORD had sold 152,634 shares worth $10.26M. CULVER JOHN had sold 169,096 shares worth $11.64M on Thursday, February 7.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Coffee Supply Chains Are Now Going The Blockchain Way – Benzinga” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Starbucks, T. Rowe Price, Laboratory Corporation, Carlisle and FleetCor – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tempe police ‘encouraged’ by Starbucks response – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Luckin Coffee, a Starbucks Rival, Sees Shares Spike in IPO – Nasdaq” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: SBUX, BRKS, BBT – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advsr owns 27,204 shares. Buckingham Capital Management Inc reported 51,030 shares. Bell Bancorporation holds 15,883 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Associates Ltd stated it has 10,689 shares. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 489,185 shares. Architects Incorporated holds 300 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 30,415 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Factory Mutual reported 295,900 shares. Suncoast Equity Mngmt has 189,679 shares for 3.13% of their portfolio. Gamble Jones Counsel, a California-based fund reported 8,413 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Ltd invested in 0.17% or 410 shares. Advisory Ser Inc stated it has 4,795 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Stonebridge Cap Limited Liability Com accumulated 27,215 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt holds 0.33% or 18,915 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.14% or 2,770 shares.