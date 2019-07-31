As Alliance Data System (ADS) Market Value Declined, Davidson Investment Advisors Lifted Its Stake; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Has Upped Position

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 11.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 35,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 351,325 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.39M, up from 315,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $318.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.35. About 6.62 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CEO DARREN WOODS SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: INDUSTRIAL USERS OF GRONINGEN GAS MUST SWITCH SOURCES BY 2022; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CAPEX $4.87B, EST. $4.88B; 29/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL’S ALEX VOLKOV COMMENTS AT OSLO GAS CONFERENCE; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Restarts PNG LNG Ahead of Schedule After Quake Outage; 15/03/2018 – Exxon’s Mark Albers to Retire, Leaving Oil Major’s Inner Sanctum; 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO SPLIT CHIEF EXECUTIVE, CHAIRMAN ROLES; 21/05/2018 – UNITED STEELWORKERS INTERNATIONAL UNION SAYS URGES EXXONMOBIL SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING REPORT – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL WINS EIGHT DEEPWATER BLOCKS IN LATEST BRAZIL BID ROU

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Alliance Data System (ADS) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 2,393 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 66,469 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.63 million, up from 64,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Alliance Data System for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $157.77. About 571,356 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q REV. $509M, EST. $1.94B; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 04/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N : COMPASS POINT CUTS PRICET TARGET TO $215 FROM $240

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arlington Value Lc owns 13.95% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 1.13M shares. Citizens And Northern holds 0.53% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) or 5,447 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 8,662 shares. Girard Prtn Ltd has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 331,395 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Adage Group Inc Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Hills Retail Bank owns 6,813 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Bb&T owns 9,576 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Mutual Of America Management Limited Company holds 0.02% or 6,060 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). National Pension Ser invested in 0.05% or 71,227 shares. Globeflex Cap LP reported 0.1% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Fjarde Ap reported 15,808 shares.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17 billion and $954.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,298 shares to 51,844 shares, valued at $9.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,246 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 21,300 shares to 42,600 shares, valued at $761,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cactus Inc by 79,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,385 shares, and cut its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

