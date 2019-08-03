As Alliance Data Sys Com (ADS) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Logan Capital Management Has Cut by $3.28 Million Its Stake; Edge Wealth Management Decreased Holding in Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) by $1.60 Million

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Sys Corp Com (ADS) by 70.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 18,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 7,888 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 26,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alliance Data Sys Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $155.76. About 603,472 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 15/05/2018 – VIKING BOOSTED FB, ANTM, ADS, WFC, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2018; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An Industry-leading 13th Time; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – REITERATING 2018 GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA DECLARES 57C/SHR DIV., EST. 57C; 19/03/2018 – Brands Must Show Loyalty To Earn Loyalty, According To Alliance Data’s New Consumer Study, ‘The Rules Of NextGen Loyalty’; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Rev $8.35B; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q REV. $509M, EST. $1.94B

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) by 33.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 55,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 109,473 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19 million, down from 164,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.78. About 3.36M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial reported 0.02% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Moreover, Trust Of Vermont has 0.03% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 13,918 shares. Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.34% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Wade G W & holds 9,193 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsr owns 3,358 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Lc invested 0% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Torray Ltd invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Walnut Private Equity Ptnrs Ltd has invested 8.65% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 0.05% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Energy Income Prns has invested 10.28% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Westwood Group has invested 0.93% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Raymond James And Assoc reported 0.18% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Vantage Prtn Ltd Liability Corp reported 300,467 shares. Carret Asset Lc invested in 10,940 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.29% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 12,602 shares.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $405.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Docusign Inc by 14,484 shares to 56,622 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 27,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 24,381 shares to 26,881 shares, valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 9,511 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,896 shares, and has risen its stake in International Bus Mach (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv reported 3,788 shares. Nuwave Mngmt Lc reported 0% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings stated it has 207,091 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap reported 15,808 shares. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Retail Bank has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). First Trust LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 1,571 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 8,946 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 66,327 shares. Hills Financial Bank And Trust has 0.32% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Brinker has 0.02% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Valueact Hldg Ltd Partnership, a California-based fund reported 5.21M shares. Raymond James And Associate invested in 71,521 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Il reported 2,062 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 1,481 shares in its portfolio.

