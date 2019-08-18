As Allete (ALE) Valuation Rose, Bessemer Group Boosted Position; Qci Asset Management Decreased Its Universal Display (OLED) Stake by $2.39 Million; Share Value Rose

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Display Corporation (OLED) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 15,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 110,359 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87M, down from 126,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Display Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $210.78. About 393,876 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500.

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Allete Inc (ALE) by 40.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 18,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.15% . The institutional investor held 62,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, up from 43,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Allete Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $85.1. About 111,240 shares traded. ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) has risen 13.57% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALE News: 02/05/2018 – Allete 1Q Net $51M; 15/03/2018 – Allete Unit to Build, Own and Operate 80-Megawatt Wind Energy Facility Near Great Falls, Montana; 11/05/2018 – U.S. Water’s Cambridge and Plymouth Facilities Win Minnesota Governor’s Safety Award; 07/05/2018 – ALLETE Honored for Advancing Women in Leadership Roles; 02/05/2018 – ALLETE 1Q OPER REV. $358.2M; 15/03/2018 – ALLETE CLEAN ENERGY – ENERGY FROM SOUTH PEAK WILL BE DELIVERED TO NORTHWESTERN ENERGY CUSTOMERS THROUGH A 15-YEAR POWER SALE AGREEMENT; 15/03/2018 – Allete Unit’s Facility to Supply Electricity to NorthWestern Energy Under a Signed Power Sale Agreement; 02/05/2018 – Allete 1Q Rev $358.2M

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Corp Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 13,147 shares to 156,088 shares, valued at $10.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 7,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,592 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Interested In ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)? Here’s What Its Recent Performance Looks Like – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ALLETE to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on August 1 – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “In brutal October for stocks, food and energy companies hold up best in Minnesota – Minneapolis – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on October 29, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 73% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

