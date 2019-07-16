As Allegion Pub LTD Co (ALLE) Shares Rose, Shareholder Echo Street Capital Management Lifted Stake; Netflix (NFLX) Stake Has Lifted by Edgewood Management Llc

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (ALLE) by 164.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 171,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 276,031 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.04 million, up from 104,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Allegion Pub Ltd Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.84. About 586,697 shares traded. Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has risen 30.68% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLE News: 23/03/2018 – Allegion Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Allegion 1Q Net $72.4M; 26/04/2018 – ALLEGION PLC ALLE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.48, REV VIEW $2.67 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – Allegion Appoints Charles L. Szews to Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – ALLEGION FILES TO OFFER MIXED SECURITIES; 26/04/2018 – ALLEGION PLC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REVENUE OF $613.1 MLN, UP 11.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO 2017; 26/04/2018 – Allegion 1Q Rev $613.1M; 03/04/2018 – Allegion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Allegion Bolsters E-Bike Leadership through New Alliance with European IoT Mobility Platform Developer Conneqtech; 26/04/2018 – Allegion Backs FY Adj EPS $4.35-Adj EPS $4.50

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 15,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.53M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $901.48M, up from 2.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $365.99. About 5.66 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 10/04/2018 – Danger, Will Robinson! ‘Lost in Space’ finds new life on Netflix; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix looking to acquire billboard company; 24/05/2018 – lnspirational Vision Media Relays Update From J/V Partner Dr. Pavan Grover to Shareholders on Status of Their 9 Book Series Legends of Oz by Roger S. Baum; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix Hops Into the Female Action Thriller Game with `Close’; 15/03/2018 – ‘Get Out’ producer Jason Blum talks about Netflix, low-budget movies and the Oscars:; 21/03/2018 – Narcos producer shows ‘mechanism’ of Brazil corruption in new series; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Rev $3.7B; 24/04/2018 – Netflix Puts Some Junk in Its Trunk — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Netflix’s Proposed $1.5 Billion Notes Offering

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 39 investors sold ALLE shares while 124 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 80.29 million shares or 2.64% less from 82.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mngmt Professionals invested 0.01% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Boys Arnold And Com reported 3,172 shares stake. Glenmede Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability reported 6,500 shares. Guardian Life Company Of America invested 0% of its portfolio in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). 19,360 are held by Bokf Na. Systematic Financial Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Penn Capital Mngmt Co reported 0.19% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division accumulated 51 shares or 0% of the stock. Williams Jones Assoc Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.63% or 814,439 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 500 shares. Lpl Fincl holds 6,777 shares. Moreover, Citigroup Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Jpmorgan Chase And Communications accumulated 851,542 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md owns 0.09% invested in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) for 6.77 million shares.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68 billion and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 79,030 shares to 376,870 shares, valued at $24.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Churchill Cap Corp (Call) by 1.40M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 573,075 shares, and cut its stake in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25 billion and $28.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.28 million shares to 11.65M shares, valued at $844.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 1.35M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.74 million shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 53,739 shares. Moreover, Fulton Bankshares Na has 0.13% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). J Goldman & Company Ltd Partnership owns 1.13% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 56,098 shares. Caprock Gru invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 4,531 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel invested in 10,641 shares. Moreover, Koshinski Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,581 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holding Company Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 620 shares. 59,075 are held by Foxhaven Asset Management Ltd Partnership. Merriman Wealth Ltd Co has invested 0.12% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bryn Mawr, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,400 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 0.31% or 25,114 shares. North Star Inv Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 223 shares. Lincoln National invested in 5,085 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Trust Fund holds 8,680 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $25.15 million activity. The insider HASTINGS REED sold 67,907 shares worth $22.29 million.