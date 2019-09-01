As Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) Stock Rose, Par Capital Management Has Upped Holding; Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Lowered Position in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (KTOS) as Market Value Rose

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (KTOS) by 72.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 538,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, down from 738,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.97. About 1.29 million shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Rev $143M; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point knows over-hyped drone and robotics companies very well ( $IRBT and $AVAV ). $KTOS is the worse of breed, spending almost nothing on capex and R&D #skeptic #bearish; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. $0; 24/04/2018 – Kratos Short-Interest Ratio Rises 202% to 9 Days; 15/05/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Update sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 19/03/2018 – Let me ask you this: how profitable are $KTOS contracts, when no one else in the world is bidding on them other than Kratos? Here’s a recent one announced Feb 2018 from Micro Systems, one of its drone businesses #weakbacklog; 30/05/2018 – Kratos Successfully Demonstrates Unmatched Level of Capability with High Performance Unmanned Aerial System; 24/05/2018 – Kratos Awarded Unmanned Aerial Target Drone Systems Contract with $93.3 Million Potential Value; 10/05/2018 – Kratos’ First Quarter 2018 and Prior Year Financial Results Reflect Public Safety and Security Business as a Discontinued Ope; 21/05/2018 – RT @sprucepointcap: True to form, $KTOS dodges answering questions to Barrons this weekend, and pumps another press release this morning de…

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The hedge fund held 1.63M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.39 million, up from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Allegiant Travel Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $141.99. About 117,169 shares traded. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has risen 20.31% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEBRUARY 2018 ESTIMATED AVERAGE FUEL COST PER GALLON – SYSTEM $2.19; 25/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – QTRLY SHR $3.42; 23/05/2018 – Allegiant Welcomes Its First-In-Fleet American Made Airbus A320; 13/04/2018 – DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION FINES ALLEGIANT AIR & HAWAIIAN AIRLINES; 04/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – THE FACILITY HAS A TERM OF 24 MONTHS; 17/04/2018 – Rep. Cohen: Congressman Cohen Writes Transportation Secretary about Allegiant Air Report; 25/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel Sees FY EPS $10-EPS $12; 17/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 09/05/2018 – ALGT SAYS IT WELCOMES DOT IG AUDIT OF OPERATIONS, SAFETY; 25/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: 2Q Scheduled and System ASMs Seen Up Between 10%-14%

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98 million and $85.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 80,000 shares to 198,300 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 301,252 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 62,209 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). 543,700 are held by Capital Global Investors. California Employees Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 354,359 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon owns 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 487,701 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Northern stated it has 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). 738,757 were accumulated by Garnet Equity Cap Hldg. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 470,251 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc reported 0.03% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Citigroup reported 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 50,254 shares. Numerixs Invest Incorporated accumulated 24,580 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ancora Advsr Limited Co has 18,805 shares.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46 billion and $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stars Group Inc by 150,000 shares to 554,100 shares, valued at $9.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 357,800 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).