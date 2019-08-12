As Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) Stock Price Rose, Tyvor Capital Has Raised Position; As Post Hldgs (POST) Stock Value Declined, Holder Bridger Management Has Decreased Position

Bridger Management Llc decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 15.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc sold 110,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 598,943 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.52 million, down from 709,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $96.62. About 286,421 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 25/05/2018 – Post Reports Fire with No Injuries at Michael Foods Plant Location; 03/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – AMENDMENT REDUCES INTEREST RATE ON TERM LOAN BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO EURODOLLAR RATE PLUS 2.00% OR BASE RATE PLUS 1.00%; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Revenue View To Y12.70T; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Net View To Y450.00B; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Amendment to Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offeri; 31/05/2018 – Post Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group forecast; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings: Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA Guidance $1.22B-$1.25B

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) by 187.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 65,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The hedge fund held 100,617 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.03 million, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Allegiant Travel Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $144.14. About 25,971 shares traded. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has risen 20.31% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 01/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Allegiant Travel Company Investors to the June 25, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities; 16/04/2018 – Rep. Crist: CRIST DEMANDS ACCOUNTABILITY FOR ALLEGIANT, FAA REFORMS; 13/04/2018 – Dept of Trans: Allegiant Air and Hawaiian Airlines Fined for Violating Airline Consumer Protection Rules; 13/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT & HAWAIIAN FINED FOR VIOLATING CONSUMER PROTECT RULES; 25/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT STILL SEES FEB 2020 OPENING DATE FOR SUNSEEKER; 09/05/2018 – FAA REVIEWS OF ALLEGIANT, AMERICAN MAINTENANCE FOCUS OF AUDIT; 09/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Allegiant Travel Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 25, 2018 (ALGT); 16/04/2018 – “60 Minutes” alleges Allegiant’s planes are more likely to have mechanical problems in-flight versus its competitors, citing industry experts and a review of FAA records; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors it is Investigating Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors it is Investigating Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) on Behalf of Stockholders and

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ALGT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 12.74 million shares or 4.24% less from 13.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Investment Tech Incorporated invested in 600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 6,544 were reported by Schroder Invest Management Group. Piedmont Invest has invested 0.02% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Price T Rowe Inc Md stated it has 18,153 shares. 640,318 are owned by Wasatch. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 8,644 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco Bancshares stated it has 0.07% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% stake. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). 9,427 are held by Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc. Naples Global Advisors Lc holds 5,455 shares. Co Bancorp reported 3,672 shares stake. State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 14,157 shares. Moreover, Pnc Inc has 0% invested in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). D E Shaw And Communication Inc holds 0% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) or 14,273 shares.

More notable recent Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is This Budget Airline Diversifying or Just Losing Focus? – The Motley Fool” on November 25, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Allegiant Travel Company Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Allegiant Travel Company Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial results – GlobeNewswire” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “When Does Market Timing Actually Work? – August 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 308,291 shares to 16,709 shares, valued at $437,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.