As Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) Share Price Rose, Fidelity National Financial Has Raised Stake; Cubic Asset Management Holds Position in Pentair Plc (PNR)

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 128% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 12,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 22,800 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $848,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.16. About 270,708 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 01/05/2018 – PENTAIR REPORTS MATTHEW PELTZ JOINS BOARD, ED GARDEN RESIGNED; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR SAYS NVENT FINANCE WILL HAVE OPTION TO REQUEST TO INCREASE REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY UP TO $300.0 MLN- SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR TARGETS SALES GROWTH OF 2 TO 4% PER YEAR; 01/05/2018 – PENTAIR Names Matthew Peltz Director, Succeeding Ed Garden; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.96 BLN; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – SEES LONG-TERM BASE ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 8 TO 10 PERCENT PER YEAR; 15/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $43.50; 02/04/2018 – REG-PENTAIR ACHIEVES ENERGY STAR® PARTNER OF THE YEAR–SUSTAINED EXCELLENCE AWARD FOR FIFTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Pentair Plc – Confirmed, undisclosed SEC investigation – Added to Watch List. (published 30-Jan) $PNR; 22/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – SUBSIDIARY COMMENCED CASH TENDER OFFER FOR AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE OF UP TO $400 MLN

Fidelity National Financial Inc increased its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) by 989.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc bought 81,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 90,148 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.94M, up from 8,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Allegiant Travel Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $152.38. About 63,413 shares traded. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has risen 20.31% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 23/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS LOCAL 986 – TEAMSTERS AIRLINE DIVISION, TEAMSTERS LOCAL 986 REACHED TENTATIVE AGREEMENT WITH ALLEGIANT AIR ON A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT; 17/04/2018 – Rep. Gutierrez: “Allegiant Air Is a Tragedy Waiting to Happen”; 22/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO ALGT.O – RESULTS OF VOTE ARE EXPECTED BY END OF JULY; 04/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL – UNDER AMENDMENT, CO WILL BE ABLE TO BORROW UP TO $81 MLN BASED ON VALUE OF AIRBUS A320 SERIES AIRCRAFT; 25/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE BETWEEN $10-$12; 08/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Allegiant Travel Company; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors it is Investigating Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) on Behalf of Stockholders and; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Horizon Bancorp (IN), Allegiant Travel, Littelfuse, Dova Pharmaceuticals, BOK Fi; 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) Investors of the June 25, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Dea; 23/04/2018 – DJ Allegiant Travel Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALGT)

Investors sentiment is 1.56 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 15 investors sold ALGT shares while 42 reduced holdings. only 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 12.79 million shares or 0.41% more from 12.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.26% invested in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) for 4,652 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 24,946 shares. The New York-based Midas Corp has invested 1.25% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Ameriprise owns 89,080 shares. Charles Schwab Management reported 111,271 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Limited has invested 0% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Mountain Lake Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 10.45% or 155,000 shares. 3 are held by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. Citadel Limited Liability Company invested in 93,178 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Barclays Public Limited Company owns 0% invested in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) for 14,842 shares. Citigroup stated it has 4,615 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Art Advsrs Lc reported 7,600 shares. Victory Capital invested in 6,696 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bull of the Day: Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Allegiant’s August Traffic Rises But Load Factor Declines – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “What Allegiant’s addition of another Florida flight could mean for Concord airport – Charlotte Business Journal” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Strong Buy Stocks for September 3rd – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Guru Stocks With Predictable Businesses – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Fidelity National Financial Inc, which manages about $689.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 270,000 shares to 70,041 shares, valued at $8.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99 million and $333.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 11,910 shares to 63,215 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) by 6,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,574 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Airlines Inc (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 58 investors sold PNR shares while 123 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 131.45 million shares or 3.34% less from 135.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,673 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.01% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Geode Ltd owns 2.58 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Architects Incorporated accumulated 364 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.01% or 37,902 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 33,960 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns has 37,471 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 178,216 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fil Limited stated it has 0.01% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). World Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 230,716 shares. Utd Cap Advisers Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 8,265 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Valley Natl Advisers reported 0% stake. Zuckerman Investment Grp Inc Llc stated it has 3.07% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).