As Allegheny Techologies (ATI) Shares Declined, Broadview Advisors Lowered Its Position by $3.59 Million; Ghost Tree Capital Increases Holding in Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY)

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.16 million, up from 750,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.19. About 451,256 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.2% of Cymabay Therapeutics; 10/04/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 11/04/2018 – CBAY:SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY THRU 26 WEEKS; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR MAINTAINS POTENT ANTI-CHOLESTATIC AND ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY; 18/05/2018 – Histolndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 18/05/2018 – HistoIndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 OF SELADELPAR STUDY REAFFIRM PLANS FOR ADVANCING TO PHASE 3 IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR APPEARS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Allegheny Techologies Inc (ATI) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 143,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The institutional investor held 211,921 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.34 million, down from 355,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Techologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $20.55. About 826,476 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 22/03/2018 ATI to Expand Aerospace lso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 11/05/2018 – WPXI: #BREAKING: Police have uncovered a suspected meth lab at a Motel 6 in Allegheny Co. Chopper 11 is live over the sce…; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018 WERE $42 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q EPS 42c; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – EXPECT CONTINUED YEAR-OVER-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH AND OPERATING MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN HPMC SEGMENT IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Venture Imports Semi-Finished Stainless Slab Products From Indonesia; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Slabs Currently Subject to 25% Tariffs Recently Levied on All Stainless Products Imported Into U.S; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – INVESTMENT WILL TAKE APPROXIMATELY 3 YEARS TO COMPLETE AND FULLY QUALIFY FOR AEROSPACE-RELATED PRODUCTION; 01/05/2018 – Allegheny Technologies at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport; 24/05/2018 – Jet engines help power cobalt to 10-year highs

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $323.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 32,425 shares to 112,075 shares, valued at $6.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 92,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 253,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Chemical Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC).

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $295,388 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by Powers Elizabeth C, worth $36,340. Shares for $44,208 were bought by Kramer Kevin B on Wednesday, August 14. 2,900 shares were bought by Harris Timothy J, worth $51,620. Davis Elliot S bought $35,060 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) on Wednesday, August 14. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $91,800 was made by WETHERBEE ROBERT S on Tuesday, August 13.

Analysts await Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ATI’s profit will be $45.39M for 14.27 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Allegheny Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold ATI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 129.90 million shares or 1.66% less from 132.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Guardian holds 0.43% or 1.25M shares in its portfolio. Private Harbour Invest Mngmt Counsel Limited Com holds 22,560 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Co holds 1,813 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co holds 20,000 shares. Macroview Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 4,660 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. 209,209 are owned by Oarsman Capital. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation invested in 0.01% or 11,000 shares. Iridian Asset Management Ltd Llc Ct stated it has 3.60M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.01% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Frontier Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 1.36% or 7.14M shares. Signalpoint Asset has invested 0.24% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Retirement System Of Alabama has 163,934 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 1.24 million shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $477.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc by 500,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 275,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE).

