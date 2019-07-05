As Allegheny Technologies (Call) (ATI) Shares Declined, Holder Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Raised Its Holding; King Wealth Management Group Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) Increased by $1.26 Million

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 28.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc bought 7,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,690 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65M, up from 27,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $155.59. About 3.61M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 17/05/2018 – Salesforce Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – MULESOFT, SALESFORCE DEAL CLEARS U.S. ANTITRUST REVIEW; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 13/03/2018 – Bullhorn Acquires Talent Rover and Jobscience to Accelerate the Delivery of Its Global Salesforce Offering; 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more; 28/03/2018 – Orange Polska and Orange Belgium Partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to Strengthen Their Digital Transformation; 27/03/2018 – Intercom considers itself the “next-generation Salesforce,” offering a digital take on a timeless problem: improving businesses’ interactions with potential or existing customers; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE WILL ACQUIRE MULESOFT FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $6.5 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer. via @cnbctech; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- PROVIDING NEW DISCLOSURE CALLED REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE, REPRESENTING ALL FUTURE REVENUES THAT ARE UNDER THE CONTRACT- CONF CALL

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (Call) (ATI) by 6466.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 38,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,400 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $25.27. About 315,514 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 18.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATI); 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018 WERE $42 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 01/05/2018 – Allegheny Technologies at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – EXPECT CONTINUED YEAR-OVER-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH AND OPERATING MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN HPMC SEGMENT IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Slabs Currently Subject to 25% Tariffs Recently Levied on All Stainless Products Imported Into U.S; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY FILES FOR EXCLUSION FROM SECTION 232 TARIFFS; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Files For Exclusion From Tariffs For JV Formed With China-based Company — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – SELF-FUNDED, MULTI-YEAR EXPANSION OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN REPRESENTS ATI’S FOURTH ISO-THERMAL PRESS; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Profit Boosted by A&T Stainless JV Sale

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ATI shares while 76 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 132.09 million shares or 1.61% more from 129.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 277 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Com reported 1,813 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Secor Cap Lp accumulated 34,755 shares. Cap Ww has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 42,014 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al has 0.15% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 21,335 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd owns 56,035 shares. Hodges Cap Mgmt invested in 216,230 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Systematic Fincl Management Lp has invested 0.01% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Co has 52,205 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability holds 31,759 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group Inc (Ca) holds 0% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 22 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp holds 0.01% or 43,660 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0.01% or 4.74M shares in its portfolio.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $192,060 activity.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50B and $87.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (Put) (NYSE:HON) by 130,200 shares to 40,500 shares, valued at $6.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc (Put) (NYSE:BP) by 183,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,100 shares, and cut its stake in Ak Stl Hldg Corp (Call) (NYSE:AKS).

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $319.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Mdy (MDY) by 1,011 shares to 60,683 shares, valued at $20.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,670 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Ivv (IVV).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 43 selling transactions for $37.62 million activity. Roos John Victor also sold $18,169 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. $735,149 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by BLOCK KEITH. Harris Parker also sold $946,046 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, January 22. On Wednesday, January 9 Hawkins Mark J sold $124,269 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 846 shares. Weaver Amy E sold $68,011 worth of stock. Shares for $73,082 were sold by Robbins Cynthia G..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Ser has 0.3% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 454,209 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Gru holds 0% or 11,001 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life owns 4,400 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cibc Mkts Corp has 0.24% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 185,430 shares. Artemis Invest Management Llp owns 203,382 shares. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Lc has 2.2% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 177,480 shares. Main Street Research Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.13% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Calamos Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.78% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Compton Capital Mngmt Ri invested 0.32% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Taylor Frigon Capital Management Lc reported 1.4% stake. Chemung Canal Trust Company holds 1.64% or 43,573 shares. Fin Counselors Inc holds 0.44% or 64,902 shares. Prudential Public Limited Co owns 29,291 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Grp Limited Liability Company invested in 14,274 shares. Bamco Inc reported 31,296 shares stake.