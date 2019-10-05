As Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Valuation Declined, Mcclain Value Management Trimmed Stake; As Stamps Com Com New (STMP) Share Value Declined, Disciplined Growth Investors Boosted by $25.27 Million Its Stake

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc Com New (STMP) by 78.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 561,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.72M, up from 713,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.20% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $75.91. About 350,335 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 04/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Online Marketplace Bonanza; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.60 TO $10.60, EST. $9.17; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INCOME PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $9.60 TO $10.60; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Backs 2018 Rev $530M-$560M; 17/05/2018 – Stamps.com Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Rev $133.6M; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE IN A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $530 MLN TO $560 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com: Expect 2018 Effective Tax Rate to Be 22%, Compares to Previous Guidance of 28%; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q REV. $133.6M, EST. $122.5M

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 27.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 68,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The institutional investor held 183,521 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.63 million, down from 252,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $20.33. About 646,891 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Profit Boosted by A&T Stainless JV Sale; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018 WERE $42 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 24C; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – QTRLY SALES TO AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE MARKETS WERE $462 MLN AND REPRESENTED 47% OF ATI SALES; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – “CONTINUE TO EXPECT HPMC SEGMENT MARGINS TO EXPAND BY APPROXIMATELY 200 BASIS POINTS VERSUS FULL YEAR 2017”; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ATI’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Slabs Currently Subject to 25% Tariffs Recently Levied on All Stainless Products Imported Into U.S; 22/03/2018 ATI to Expand Aerospace lso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 32c

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc Com (NYSE:JWN) by 71,804 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $42.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Com (NASDAQ:INTU) by 89,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 923,553 shares, and cut its stake in Gentex Corp Com (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 62 investors sold STMP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 15.89 million shares or 10.62% more from 14.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 49 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 13,307 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 25,251 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 0% or 3,681 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 24,284 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Invesco owns 41,978 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eulav Asset Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 28,800 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 63 shares. Metropolitan Life stated it has 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Moreover, Cwm Ltd has 0% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 93 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 35,810 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold ATI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 129.90 million shares or 1.66% less from 132.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Fincl, a North Carolina-based fund reported 399 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corp owns 13,226 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, New York-based fund reported 775,900 shares. Shelton Cap reported 8,230 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Van Eck Assocs, New York-based fund reported 104,377 shares. Cap Rech Invsts holds 6.23M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Dc Ltd invested in 400,000 shares or 8.72% of the stock. Cap Guardian Tru holds 1.25 million shares. Van Den Berg I reported 1.39 million shares stake. Legal General Gru Public Limited Com holds 171,543 shares. Guggenheim Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Victory Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 0.07% or 1.38M shares. Mirae Asset Ltd holds 0.01% or 45,858 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Ltd Co holds 1.24M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $295,388 activity. $51,620 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) was bought by Harris Timothy J on Wednesday, August 14. BALL M LEROY had bought 2,000 shares worth $36,360. 2,500 shares were bought by Kramer Kevin B, worth $44,208 on Wednesday, August 14. 5,000 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shares with value of $91,800 were bought by WETHERBEE ROBERT S. Powers Elizabeth C had bought 2,000 shares worth $36,340 on Wednesday, August 14.