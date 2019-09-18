As Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Stock Value Declined, Capital World Investors Raised Stake by $8.69 Million; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Declined, Roberts Glore & Company Has Boosted by $397,632 Its Stake

Roberts Glore & Company Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc bought 5,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 21,975 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68 million, up from 16,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $72.57. About 3.83M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY TO RESTART HYDROCRACKER OVER WEEKEND; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EARNINGS COULD GROW 105 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES – SLIDES; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: TARGETS CUTTING GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO ZERO BY 2030; 15/05/2018 – Russia’s Rosneft looks to Vietnam experience to help global expansion; 17/04/2018 – LIBERIA TO PROBE EXXON OIL DEAL AFTER GLOBAL WITNESS REPORT; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for reducing emissions; 27/04/2018 – Exxon CEO Woods to Break Long-Held Practice of Quarterly Silence; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Billings refinery hydrocracker, hydrotreater shut

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 347,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The institutional investor held 5.58 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $140.63 million, up from 5.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $20.67. About 527,290 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – “CONTINUE TO EXPECT HPMC SEGMENT MARGINS TO EXPAND BY APPROXIMATELY 200 BASIS POINTS VERSUS FULL YEAR 2017”; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny & Tsingshan Stainless Joint Venture Files Tariff Exclusion Request; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Files For Exclusion From Tariffs For JV Formed With China-based Company — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – WPXI: #BREAKING: Police have uncovered a suspected meth lab at a Motel 6 in Allegheny Co. Chopper 11 is live over the sce…; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY FILES FOR EXCLUSION FROM SECTION 232 TARIFFS; 22/03/2018 – Allegheny Technologies: Forging Expansion Self Funded, for About $95 Million; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Slabs Currently Subject to 25% Tariffs Recently Levied on All Stainless Products Imported Into U.S; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – INVESTMENT WILL TAKE APPROXIMATELY 3 YEARS TO COMPLETE AND FULLY QUALIFY FOR AEROSPACE-RELATED PRODUCTION; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – QTRLY SALES TO AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE MARKETS WERE $462 MLN AND REPRESENTED 47% OF ATI SALES; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Venture Imports Semi-Finished Stainless Slab Products From Indonesia

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc holds 0.44% or 98,652 shares in its portfolio. Dorsey Whitney Trust Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 69,768 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.03% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). American Economic Planning Gru Adv has invested 0.44% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 826,625 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1.03% or 1.58 million shares. Fcg Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.78% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 32,271 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tiemann Inv Limited Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 16,968 shares. 68,956 are held by Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited Co. Schaller Investment owns 5,409 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Braun Stacey Assoc has 0.84% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 171,322 shares. 41,783 were reported by Calamos Wealth Mgmt Lc. First Amer Natl Bank holds 0.62% or 117,644 shares in its portfolio. 54,385 are owned by Hall Laurie J Trustee.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SLB, XOM, KL – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Debt is a Bigger Problem for ExxonMobil Than It Might Seem – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold ATI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 129.90 million shares or 1.66% less from 132.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Brigade Lp has 0.87% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 697,000 shares. Mengis Capital Mgmt reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). 22,560 were reported by Private Harbour Inv Mngmt Counsel Ltd Liability Corp. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs accumulated 1,133 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc invested in 14,175 shares or 0% of the stock. Kennedy Capital Mgmt has 0.3% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Fisher Asset Management Ltd Company reported 1.24 million shares. Citigroup owns 20,264 shares. Cap Int Sarl reported 348,596 shares stake. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Aperio Gp Limited Liability holds 60,042 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 41,100 shares. Ls Advsr Lc holds 12,728 shares. Frontier Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 1.36% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

Capital World Investors, which manages about $426.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 3.00M shares to 115,900 shares, valued at $8.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sonos Inc by 526,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,056 shares, and cut its stake in Webster Financial Corp (NYSE:WBS).