As Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Stock Value Declined, Capital Guardian Trust Company Raised Position; Umb Bank N A Boosted Its Dollar General (DG) Position by $1.10 Million

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 321.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 9,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,166 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, up from 2,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $137.97. About 1.28M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General: Beugelmans Most Recently Served as VP of Investor Relations of Etsy, Inc; 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Director David B. Rickard to Retire; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Two Classes of RCCMT 2014-1; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice Pres of Investor Relations and Public Relations

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 566.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 916,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.26 million, up from 161,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.87. About 1.05 million shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 18.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY & TSINGSHAN STAINLESS JOINT VENTURE FILES REQUEST; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q EPS 42c; 11/05/2018 – WPXI: #BREAKING: Police have uncovered a suspected meth lab at a Motel 6 in Allegheny Co. Chopper 11 is live over the sce…; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Tariff Exclusion Review Will Take Up to 90 Days to Complete; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – INVESTMENT WILL TAKE APPROXIMATELY 3 YEARS TO COMPLETE AND FULLY QUALIFY FOR AEROSPACE-RELATED PRODUCTION; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny & Tsingshan Stainless Joint Venture Files Tariff Exclusion Request; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Slabs Currently Subject to 25% Tariffs Recently Levied on All Stainless Products Imported Into U.S; 22/03/2018 – Allegheny Technologies: Forging Expansion Self Funded, for About $95 Million; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – SELF-FUNDED, MULTI-YEAR EXPANSION OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN REPRESENTS ATI’S FOURTH ISO-THERMAL PRESS; 24/05/2018 – Jet engines help power cobalt to 10-year highs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 36,972 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company accumulated 0% or 5,040 shares. 17,335 are held by Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt. Tributary Cap Lc holds 0.22% or 24,900 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Massmutual Com Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 85 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt reported 0.25% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Us Bancshares De reported 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Institute For Wealth Management Limited has 0.07% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Reliant Invest Management Ltd Liability Co holds 2.34% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 25,060 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited holds 0% or 2,991 shares in its portfolio. Fiera Capital holds 7,505 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Chilton Management Limited Com accumulated 75,499 shares. Landscape Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.22% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Earnest Prtnrs Lc holds 0% or 138 shares in its portfolio. Finemark Bancorporation Tru holds 51,444 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 5,130 shares to 20,178 shares, valued at $6.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,942 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust S&P 500/Barra (IVE).

