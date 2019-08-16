As Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Stock Price Declined, Van Den Berg Management I Has Decreased Its Stake by $7.04 Million; Shareholder First National Trust Co Raised Realty Income (O) Holding

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 13.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 281,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The institutional investor held 1.76 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.04 million, down from 2.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24B market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $17.74. About 532,262 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – QTRLY SALES TO AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE MARKETS WERE $462 MLN AND REPRESENTED 47% OF ATI SALES; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Files For Exclusion From Tariffs For JV Formed With China-based Company — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – SELF-FUNDED, MULTI-YEAR EXPANSION OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN REPRESENTS ATI’S FOURTH ISO-THERMAL PRESS; 22/03/2018 – Allegheny Technologies: Forging Expansion Self Funded, for About $95 Million; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – EXPECT CONTINUED YEAR-OVER-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH AND OPERATING MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN HPMC SEGMENT IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 24C; 22/03/2018 ATI to Expand Aerospace lso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average; 11/05/2018 – WPXI: #BREAKING: Police have uncovered a suspected meth lab at a Motel 6 in Allegheny Co. Chopper 11 is live over the sce…; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ATI’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 15.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 7,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 54,680 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02 million, up from 47,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $72.8. About 432,090 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP

More notable recent Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ATI sells industrial forging operations for $37M – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ATI Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2018 Results – Business Wire” published on January 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Allegheny Technologies: Due For A Fall – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ATI Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Analysts await Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ATI’s profit will be $45.40 million for 12.32 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Allegheny Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $295,388 activity. 5,000 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shares with value of $91,800 were bought by WETHERBEE ROBERT S. $44,208 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) was bought by Kramer Kevin B. $36,360 worth of stock was bought by BALL M LEROY on Tuesday, August 13. The insider Harris Timothy J bought $51,620. 2,000 shares were bought by Powers Elizabeth C, worth $36,340.

